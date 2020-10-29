Omega 3 Supplements Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Omega 3 Supplements Market is anticipated to reach USD 57.07 billion by 2025 owing to the growing application along with increasing demand from the infant formula. Omega 3 supplements (also known as ω-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids) are combination of polyunsaturated fatty acids that are important for multiple functions in human body. Few types of omega 3 supplements are found in food products like shellfish and fatty fish, others are observed in vegetable oils and rest are found in dietary supplements.

Omega 3 supplements are also linked to healthy aging throughout life. Recently researched, EPA and DHA (eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid) are being associated with fetal development, Alzheimer’s disease, and cardiovascular function. Human body is unable to produce omega 3 supplements from the marine sources and therefore it becomes necessary to obtain high amount of protein through fish-oil and fish products. EPA and DHA are not only essential for the fetal development but also necessary for neuronal, immune and retinal function.

Access Omega 3 Supplements Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/omega-3-supplement-market

Rising environmental pollutants that are affecting the marine life are the reason for the increased production cost of products. Some market players are opting to substitutes like plant-based and krill-based by including krill oil, fish oil, etc. to control product costs. These products possess medical benefits like improving heart health, lowering the blood pressure and reducing triglycerides, which are also likely to boost the demand for krill oil.

The growing demand from end-users and the rise in awareness among consumers concerning healthy eating and health benefits of omega 3 supplements are the major drivers of omega 3 supplement industry. However, the strict regulations and high cost are projected to hinder the market in the forecast period.

Additionally, Asia Pacific are estimated to register considerable growth in comparison to saturated markets of North America and Europe. Omega- 3 supplements market is also expected to reduce due to low cost of vegetative sources like vegetable oils, soya products and nuts & seeds. The production from these vegetative sources is currently on the rise form the global economies.

Several factors like government efforts to educate consumers and offer superior healthcare services and urbanization are projected to fuel the use of omega 3 supplement products. Additionally, growing consumer willingness to spend on the omega-3 supplement products are estimated to display a positive outlook on the omega 3 supplement market. The rising opportunities from the sports nutrition market owing to growing preference for leading an active lifestyle along with rising awareness for about omega 3 benefits are projected to play major role in the growth of omega 3 supplements industry.

Omega 3 Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Infant Formula

Food & Beverages

Nutritional Supplement

Pharmaceutical

Pet & Animal Feed

Clinical Nutrition

The key omega 3 supplements industry players profiled here comprise Omega Protein Corporation, Royal DSM, FMC Corporation, Croda International Plc, Cargill Incorporated, OLVEA Fish Oils, GC Rieber Oils, Polaris, LuhuaBiomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd., and Pharma Marine AS.

Request a Sample Copy of Omega 3 Supplements Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/omega-3-supplement-market/request-sample

Omega 3 Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com