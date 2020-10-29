Best HR Software of 2020 – Latest Quadrant Ranking Released By 360quadrants

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

360Quadrants has analyzed the companies offering the best Human Resource Software. This analysis will help businesses select the software that best suits their requirements. The analysis has been based on critical parameters taken from the company’s product offerings and business strategies. 360Quadrants also helps businesses by providing critical insights derived from conducting a SWOT analysis.

Human Resource Software 360quadrants Positioning:

360Quadrants studied over 175 companies that provide best Human Resource Software solutions. Amongst all, the top 10 Human Resource Software providers were shortlisted and positioned on a quadrant under the following categories: Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Paylocity, ADP Vantage, Workday HCM, Kronos Workforce Ready, SAP Successfactors, and Zoho People were positioned as Visionary Leaders.

Oracle HCM Cloud was acknowledged as an Innovator.

Market Overview in Depth:

The HR Software Market is anticipated to grow at a daunting growth rate of around 10% until 2025. The market is generally triggered by the developments in IT, the inclusion of predictive analytics in the HR software process, growing acceptance of cloud among SMEs to efficiently manage field and office workforces, among others.

Furthermore, related benefits like digitalization of HR activities, dropping data idleness, quicker retrieval and distribution of information, refining the scalability of the business operations, digital storage and deep evaluation of data and information at each level, applying role-based system among the employees and management, enhancing security and efficiency, enhancing the efficiency of the employees and bringing about complete employee satisfaction, among others with the software are additional elements driving the market during the forecast period.

Trends in Human Resource software market

Human Resource technology is continuously developing as the industry is inching away from manual tasks towards automated tools. Here are a few Human Resource trends that are presently shifting the momentum of HR.

Blockchain – HR software is making use of blockchain to collect all employee-related data in a safe and accessible database, automate data-based processes, and deliver HR-based scam protection and cybersecurity.

Employee engagement – With designations such as people scientists, chief people officers, and Vice Presidents of people, companies are increasing their efforts to understand and support their employees, thereby growing retention and refining recruiting and hiring efforts.

AI – AI-based HR software is enhancing the recruiting process; one example is Chatbots, which help majorly with candidate tracking and recruiting. AI, along with ML and NLP, are also popping up in other HR solutions including job interviews, corporate wellness, and employee support programs.

