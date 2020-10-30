Slide Stainer Market worth USD 4.70 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.0%

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The slide stainer market was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing automation in laboratories, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=134046412

By technology, the hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) segment held the largest share in 2017

Based on technology, the slide stainers market is segmented into hematoxylin and eosin (H&E), immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cytology, microbiology, hematology, and special stains. In 2017, the H&E segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market.

By end user, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment held the largest share of the slide stainers market in 2017

On the basis of end user, the slide stainers market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users (contract research organizations and forensics, food, & environmental laboratories). The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share in 2017.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=134046412

North America dominated the market in 2017

North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are the major factors responsible for the large share of the North American slide stainers market.

Key Players

Roche (Switzerland), Agilent (US), Danaher (US), BioGenex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Merck Group (Germany), General Data Company (US), and Hardy Diagnostics (US).

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=134046412