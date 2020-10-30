The COVID-19 Impact: On-premise Deployment Sustains ENT Examination Chair Market; Near-term Prospects Slammed by Lockdown Restrictions – Fact.MR Report

Dublin 2, Ireland, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global ENT Examination Chair market is anticipated to grow at a notable pave over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. New growth opportunities will emerge, lining up in the landscape, creating avenues for carving off a larger market share. The report on the market has also provided information from the historical period of 2018 to 2028. It is believed that this information will help the market players take properly informed decisions, helping them tap into projected growth effectively.

In the report, trends and drivers are also spelled out for market players in order to give the reader a comprehensive insight into growth dynamics. It is quite interesting to note here that a string of these factors is responsible for projected growth in the market. However, there are also a couple of restraining factors. Restraining factors are coming in the way of the market reaching its full potential.

It is equally important to mention the COVID-19 situation here, which is taking a toll on a number of markets across industry verticals. The pandemic is currently ravaging the world in a major way, unabated. The impact of this virus has been termed as a crisis – human and humanitarian. It is haltering international trade, pausing operations in factories, and pushing the world towards a massive recession. It is of extreme importance therefore for players to be up-to-date with information on the virus and its impact on the market over the forecast period.

In the global ENT Examination Chair market study, the division of periods is as follows.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The global ENT Examination Chair report covers a host of top regions in order to evaluate and enumerate upon the potential of various places. For players eyeing geographic expansion or lucrative and untapped opportunities, this information is crucial.

Regional analysis includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LATAM

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. Etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



ENT Examination Chairs Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global ENT Examination Chairs Market can be segmented on the product type, end users and geography.

Based on product type, the global ENT Examination Chairs Market is segmented as:

Electric ENT examination chair

Hydraulic ENT examination chair

Mechanical ENT examination chair

Others

Based on end users, the global ENT Examination Chairs Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Otolaryngology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The major market participants operating in the global ENT Examination Chairs Market are NAMROL GROUP, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, G. Heinemann Medizintechnik, Midmark Corporation, Happersberger otopront GmbH, Global Surgical Corporation and Entermed.

