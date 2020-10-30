COVID-19 Industry Impact: Door Mats Market Analyzed for Forecast 2028

Dublin 2, Ireland, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Door Mats market is anticipated to grow at a notable pave over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. New growth opportunities will emerge, lining up in the landscape, creating avenues for carving off a larger market share. The report on the market has also provided information from the historical period of 2019 to 2029. It is believed that this information will help the market players take properly informed decisions, helping them tap into projected growth effectively.

In the report, trends and drivers are also spelled out for market players in order to give the reader a comprehensive insight into growth dynamics. It is quite interesting to note here that a string of these factors is responsible for projected growth in the market. However, there are also a couple of restraining factors. Restraining factors are coming in the way of the market reaching its full potential.

It is equally important to mention the COVID-19 situation here, which is taking a toll on a number of markets across industry verticals. The pandemic is currently ravaging the world in a major way, unabated. The impact of this virus has been termed as a crisis – human and humanitarian. It is haltering international trade, pausing operations in factories, and pushing the world towards a massive recession. It is of extreme importance therefore for players to be up-to-date with information on the virus and its impact on the market over the forecast period.

In the global Door Mats market study, the division of periods is as follows.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Global Door Mats market report readers are expected to be able to know the following details:

Which kind of opportunities will emerge in the market over the forecast period? Where will these emerge and how will players strive to tap into them?

Which trends and drivers will be most significant over the forecast period and which factors will limit global Door Mats market growth?

Which products and end-users will lay claim to a huge share of the market revenue over the forecast period?

Which regions will emerge as lucrative markets?

Which government policies will help players grow steadily and where will research and development play a key role?

The global Door Mats report covers a host of top regions in order to evaluate and enumerate upon the potential of various places. For players eyeing geographic expansion or lucrative and untapped opportunities, this information is crucial.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)



Door Mats Market Segmentation

The door mats market can be segmented on the basis of utility, product type, diagonal length, material, end-use and sales channel.

On the basis of utility, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Indoor

Outdoor

On the basis of product type, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Scraper

Decorative

Anti-Fatigue

Drainage

Others

On the basis of diagonal length, the door mats market can be segmented as:

< 54 cm

(54 – 72) cm

(72 – 87) cm

(87 – 108) cm

(108 – 150) cm

> 150 cm

On the basis of material, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Rubber

Nylon

Polypropylene

Coir

Cotton

Microfiber

Others

On the basis of end use, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of sales channel, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Pioneering players in the market who are covered in the global Door Mats market report are:

Door Mats Market Key Players

The door mats market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable door mats, to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the door mats market are: The 3M Company, Shaw Industries, Cintas, TechTrac LLC, NoTrax, Orental Weavers, Eagle Mat and Floor Products, Liberty Industries, Inc., Checkers Safety Group, SJF Material Handling Inc. and Melmat Inc.

