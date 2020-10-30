Signal Conditioning Modules Market worth $1.2 billion by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Signal Conditioning Modules Market with COVID-19 impact by Form Factor (Din Rail-Mounted Modules, Standalone Modules), Input Type (Temperature, Process, Frequency, LVDT/RVDT), Application, End-User Industry, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global signal conditioning modules market size is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.4%. Factors such as the growing investments in infrastructure development, surging requirement for industrial automation processes, and rising need to comply with government policies and regulations fuel the growth of the signal conditioning modules market. The market growth is further driven by the transition from traditional data acquisition systems to PC-based systems and the rise in demand for signal conditioning modules from various end-user industries, including water & wastewater and food & beverage.

DIN Rail-/rack-mounted modules to hold the largest size of signal conditioning modules market from 2020 to 2025

The DIN rail concept is widely used in the automation industry and can save installation time, as the signal conditioning modules can be mounted onto the metal rail. Module racks can be quickly assembled in linear configurations, which provide high flexibility and density, and save design time. DIN rail-/rack-mounted signal conditioning modules are widely adopted across several industries, as they are a critical part of data acquisition systems. These modules provide signal conversion and isolation for a wide range of process inputs, such as thermocouples, RTDs, frequency, current, resistance, and potentiometers, among others.

The market for process input signal conditioning modules is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing adoption of process input signal conditioners to provide reliable and safe interfacing in data acquisition, industrial test & measurement, and process control applications across various industries is driving the market for process input signal conditioning modules globally. These signal conditioning modules have applications in the water & wastewater and food & beverage industries, wind turbines, and hydropower plants. The inputs and outputs of these modules are field configurable and offer flexible, wide-ranging capabilities.

Signal conditioning modules market for food & beverage industry to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The signal conditioning modules market in the food and beverage industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth in is attributed to the growing adoption of process automation and instrumentation to increase the productivity and efficiency of manufacturing plants. Countries such as the US, China, Brazil, and India are experiencing high demand for processed foods owing to the growing population. As a result, food & beverage companies are increasingly adopting process automation and instrumentation to optimize infrastructure and processes to increase operations efficiency. This is expected to create demand for control instruments and devices, thus driving the market for signal conditioning modules. As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are experienced worldwide, food & beverage companies are facing challenges such as supply chain disruption and significantly reduced consumption. Sharp decline in out-of-home consumption is expected to negatively impact on the financial condition of the food & beverage companies.

APAC to be the fastest-growing market for signal conditioning modules during the forecast period

The signal conditioning modules market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The implementation of instrumentation and industrial automation is increasing significantly in APAC due to the rising necessity for increased production rates, high-quality products, and safe industrial operations. Major applications of signal conditioning modules in APAC are in the water & wastewater, energy & power, food & beverage, and paper & pulp industries. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asia Pacific region has been significantly affected. The implementation of lockdowns in several countries to contain the spread of COVID-19 has significantly affected the operations of end-user industries such as oil & gas, metal & mining, and aerospace & defense, due to which the market for signal conditioning modules is expected slowdown in 2020 in the Asia Pacific.

The key players operating in the signal conditioning modules market include Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity Ltd. (US), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), ABB (Switzerland), and AMETEK, Inc. (US).

