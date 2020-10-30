Bone Cement and Glue Market Worth $1,322.6 Million – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments, Growth Drivers and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Bone Cement and Glue Market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

Growing Number of Road Traffic Accidents

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of type, this bone cement market is classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone glue market. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.

By application, the market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.

On the basis of end user, the bone glue market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and clinics/physician offices. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market. The heavy burden of orthopaedic medical conditions (which requires implants for their management) and increasing number of hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Key players in the bone cement and glue market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The global bone cement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global bone glue market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the global market in this region.