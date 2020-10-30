Nutraceutical Supplements Market Expected To Grow With A Significant Rate By 2027

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR’s report on Global Nutraceutical Supplements Market

According to Fact.MR study, demand for prebiotics & probiotics dietary supplements is rising rapidly and projected to register over 10% y-o-y in 2019. Increasing awareness regarding the use of probiotics to maintain good health and to reduce the risk of multiple diseases has led to a significant demand for prebiotics and probiotics as dietary supplements. According to the report, the nutraceutical supplements market is projected to grow at 7% CAGR through 2027.

In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the global Nutraceutical Supplements market considering 2013-2017 as the historic year and 2018–2027 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a slowdown in business activities of the Nutraceutical Supplements Market. With the help of our upcoming report, market players can gain important insights on alternative strategies that can help in revenue generation. Learn which countries are flourishing amidst the Coronavirus era and how your product offerings can reach the right target consumer. The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Nutraceutical Supplements Market over the assessment period are thoroughly analyzed in the report.

The Nutraceutical Supplements market study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Prominent players covered in this research are Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Glanbia PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Pfizer Inc. and The Nature’s Bounty Co.

The Nutraceutical Supplements market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Nutraceutical Supplements?

How does the global Nutraceutical Supplements market looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2027 ?

? What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Nutraceutical Supplements market?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

Global Nutraceutical Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of product,

Vitamins & Minerals

Herbal

Protein & Amino Acid

Prebiotics & Probiotics

On the basis of Consumer Orientation,

Men

Kids

Women

Unisex

On the basis of Form,

Softgels

Capsules

Liquids

Tablets

Powder & Granules

On the basis of Sales Channel,

Drug Stores

Health & Beauty Stores

Modern Trade Channels

Direct Selling

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores

Crucial insights in the Nutraceutical Supplements market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Nutraceutical Supplements market.

Basic overview of the Nutraceutical Supplements, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Nutraceutical Supplements market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Nutraceutical Supplements across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Nutraceutical Supplements market stakeholders.

