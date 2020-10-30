Coffee Machine Market SWOT Study and Revenue Key Manufacturers 2018 to 2027

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Global coffee machine sales are likely to reach 58,675 thousand units in 2019, growing at over 4% over 2018, according to a Fact.MR study. As coffee machines gain prominence in traditional as well as non-traditional coffee drinking markets, the growth trajectory of the market will witness a steady rise. According to the report, the coffee machine market is projected to grow at 4.6% CAGR through 2027. Fact.MR study finds that drip coffee machines will account for nearly 43% of the total coffee machine sales in 2019.

Easy operation, simple design, and quality brewing are the key factors responsible for the significant demand for drip coffee machines. Fact.MR also finds that a good price point of drip coffee machine is another reason that maintains the machine’s popularity. While drip and steam coffee machines continue to be lucrative, sales of capsule-based coffee machines are expected to increase over 5% in 2019 against the backdrop of increasing preference for specialty coffee varieties among consumers.

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a slowdown in business activities of the Coffee Machine Market. With the help of our upcoming report, market players can gain important insights on alternative strategies that can help in revenue generation. Learn which countries are flourishing amidst the Coronavirus era and how your product offerings can reach the right target consumer. The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Coffee Machine Market over the assessment period are thoroughly analyzed in the report.

The global Coffee Machine Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Coffee Machine Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Coffee Machine Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Coffee Machine across various industries.

The Coffee Machine Market report highlights the following players:

Nestlé Nespresso S.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Sunbeam Products, Inc., illycaffè S.p.A., The J. M. Smucker Company, Dualit Limited, Electrolux AB, De’Longhi America Inc., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Schaerer Ltd., WMF-Coffeemachines and JURA Elektroapparate.

The Coffee Machine Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Important regions covered in the Coffee Machine Market report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Coffee Machine Market Segmentations Analysis:

On the basis of product,

Capsule

Drip

Steam

On the basis of Technology,

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

On the basis of End Use,

Hotel

Restaurant

Café

Institutional

Residential

On the basis of Sales Channel,

Retail Sales

Direct Sales

Online Sales

The Coffee Machine Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Coffee Machine Market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Coffee Machine Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Coffee Machine Market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Coffee Machine Market.

The Coffee Machine Market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Coffee Machine in xx industry?

How will the global Coffee Machine Market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Coffee Machine by 2027 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Coffee Machine?

Which regions are the Coffee Machine Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Coffee Machine Market report considers the following years to predict the Market growth:

Historic Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2027

