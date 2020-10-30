Asia Pacific is Projected to Dominate the Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market By 2025

Chicago, 2020-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The report infant formula ingredients market is estimated to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2025, driven by its increasing demand from the developing Asia Pacific region. Urbanization has enabled mothers in this region to join workforce post giving birth, creating demand for infant formula and thus driving the demand for infant formula ingredients. Additionally, some mothers unable to lactate; in such cases, infant formula is the most suited alternative available in the market.

Key Market Players:

The key players in global infant formula ingredients market include AAK AB (Sweden), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Carbery Food Ingredients Limited (Ireland), Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (Netherlands), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Lactalis Ingredients (France), Glanbia plc (Ireland), and Vitablend Nederland B.V. (Netherlands).

Scope of the report:

Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Carbohydrates

• Fats & Oils

• Proteins

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Prebiotics

• Others (Probiotics, Nucleotides, and Emulsifiers)

Based on the Source, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Cow Milk

• Soy

• Protein hydrolysates

• Others (Goat milk and camel milk)

Based on Application, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows:

• Growing-Up Milk (Infants over 12 months)

• Standard Infant Formula (0–6-month-old infants)

• Follow-On Formula (6–12 month-old infants)

• Specialty Formula

Based on the Form, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows:

• Powder

• Liquid & semi-liquid

Based on the Region, the market has been segmented as follows:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World (RoW) (South America and the Middle East & Africa)

Usage of prebiotic ingredients in infant nutrition aids infant to overcome infections by providing health benefits. These include resisting gastrointestinal problems, building immunity, supporting increased mineral absorption, and lowering the tendency to become obese. Prebiotic ingredients used in infant formula include fructooligosaccharides, galactooligosaccharides, lactulose, polydextrose, and inulin. Boost in sales for infant formulas in the years to come will directly increase demand for infant formula ingredients. Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit high growth opportunities for infant formula manufacturers in the future owing to the adaptation of a fast-paced urbanized lifestyle urging women to join workforce post-delivery.

The growing-up milk (12 months & above) contains calcium, vitamin D, and iron, and mostly serves as a part of a balanced diet for infants. Given during the transition phase from infant nutrition to family food, manufacturers offering infant formula for this particular age group are expected to witness high growth prospects, especially from Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific infant formula ingredients market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be key revenue generators during the next few years. The region has seen a rapid transformation in terms of urbanization. This has enabled women to join workforce post-delivery, making infant formula the only nearest substitute to breast milk for infants. Apart from this, China remains a key market for infant formula ingredient manufacturers as the country has one of the highest numbers of births at the global level. The country relies on imported infant formulas from European countries.