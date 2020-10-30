360quadrants Releases Quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms

CITY, Country, 2020-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

E-commerce platforms are a tech framework that help company owners control their selling activities digitally. Several market vendors provide various platforms of ecommerce to match various business needs. Each platform has its own benefits and drawbacks, and companies choose the one that fits their needs. E-commerce platforms typically represent the front end aspect of a company and facilitates online selling of goods to the customers.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the E-Commerce Platforms space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Categorization of E-commerce Platform Providers

360Quadrants evaluated over 35 companies in the E-Commerce Platforms space out of which 19 companies were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Shopify , WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and Ecwid have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategies.

Shopmatic, Zepo, Zoey, Ecomchain, and Storm have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, and innovative business strategies which help them in growing consistently.

Digital River, Handshake, Kartrocket, and Teespring have been identified as emerging companies as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies.

2Checkout, Paypro Global, Square E-Commerce, nopCommerce, Sellfy, and Prestashop have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities.

360 Scoring Methodology

Best Companies in E-Commerce Platforms will be rated using the following methodology –

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 100+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the best E-Commerce Platforms. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration. A weightage is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Access Control Software, IoT Platforms, and GIS Software.

