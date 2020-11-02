Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market: Emerging Trends and Developments

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth in this market is majorly attributed to factors such as growing animal population, rising animal healthcare expenditure, rising pet adoption, growing demand for animal-derived food products, rising awareness about zoonotic diseases, and implementation of regulations for preventing the spread of animal diseases.

The Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market witnessed significant growth during the last decade and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2016 and 2021 to reach 4.73 Billion by 2021.

Market Segmentation:-

The global animal antibiotics market is segmented based on product, mode of delivery, animal type, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into tetracyclines, penicillins, sulfonamides, macrolides, aminoglycosides, cephalosporins, lincosamides, fluoroquinolones, and other antibiotics and antimicrobials. Based on mode of delivery, the market is further categorized into premixes, oral powders, oral solutions, injections, and other modes of delivery. Based on animal type, the market is segmented into food-producing animals and companion animals. The food-producing animals segment is further segmented into cattle, pigs, sheep and goats, poultry, and other food-producing animals.

In 2015, the tetracyclines segment accounted for the largest share of the global Animal Antimicrobials Market. However, fluoroquinolones segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the next five years. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by fluoroquinolones such as higher efficacy at low concentration, quick penetration through tissues, and available variations in the route of administration.

Key Market Drivers: –

1 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

2 Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases

3 Implementation of Regulations for Preventing the Spread of Animal Diseases

4 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Regional Analysis:-

North America is the largest regional segment for Animal Antimicrobials Market owing to the well-established animal healthcare market. The largest share of this regional segment is driven by increasing demand for animal-derived food products, rising animal healthcare expenditure, growing animal population, and rising awareness about zoonotic diseases.

Top Key Players:-

The market players, namely, Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), and Virbac (France) held the major share of the Animal Antibiotics Marketand will continue to dominate the market between 2016 and 2021. Some of the major players competing in this market are Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Virbac (France), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Ceva Sante Animale (France), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), Sanofi (France), and Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.).