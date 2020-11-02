Massage Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis, Sales Channel Overview & Global Scope Study, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 02, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Massage Equipment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global massage equipment market size is projected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is ascending at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2025. Rising preferences for a healthy lifestyle among people coupled with various health benefits associated with massage equipment is supplementing the growth of the market. Hectic work schedule results in people suffering from various health problems such as hip joints, back pain and stress. Light massage help people against such disorders. The deployment of different massage equipment among corporate offices is also gaining traction, thus, attributing to the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Bossman Brands

OSIM International Ltd.

JSB Healthcare

Panasonic

Prospera

Casada International

RoboTouch

Growth Drivers:

As per the U.K Mental Health Foundation research, 74% of the population suffer stress in one form or the other. Additionally, in the American Psychological Association research, it was found that nearly 77% of the American population experience stress-related issues. Symptoms such as headache, muscle tension, dizziness and fatigue are common among such population. Thus, growing occurrence of such stress-related disorders are driving people towards massage therapy, thereby, supplementing the market growth.

Massage chairs and sofas held over 50% of the market share in 2018. Growing installation of such equipment in commercial places are further expected to bolster their growth. On the other hand, handheld massagers are projected to ascend at a rate of 9.6% over the forecast duration. These equipment are portable and can be charged when required thus, offering convenience to the users.

Product Outlook:

Chairs & Sofas

Back

Handheld

Neck & Shoulder

Regional Insights:

In 2018, North America led the market and accounted for USD 2.8 billion of revenue. The growing number of sports aficionados in countries such as Canada and the U.S is attributing to the growth of the regional market. Besides, rapidly increasing U.S tourism industry has led to a rise in the number of commercial set-ups that deploy massage equipment, thereby, bolstering the demand for the market.

With expected CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast duration, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market. Further, the region is projected to remain a lucrative destination for the investors owing to growing increasing fitness trend among millennials in countries such as India and China. Additionally, the rise in the number of fashion and spa industry in these countries is further anticipated to promote the growth of the market from 2019 to 2025.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The home application segment is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast duration.

North America accounted for 40.4% of the total revenue in the massage equipment market in 2018.

Key players are focusing on the introduction of the new products to stay competitive in the market.

