Tofu Market Business Opportunities, Growth Prospect Mapping & Future Trends, 2025

The global Tofu Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global tofu market is estimated to reach USD 3.28 billion, by the end of 2025, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The tofu product includes is of flavones that help in reducing the problem of cardiovascular diseases and breast cancer.

Key Players:

Inviogorate Foods

Hain Celestial

House Foods Group Inc.

Hugli Holding Company

Pulmuone

The Nisshin oillio Group

San Jose Tofu

Tofurky

Eden Foods

Moringa & Company

Growth Drivers:

The growing inclination towards plant based products owing to the healthy fitness benefits and growing population of vegan consumers is a major factor driving market growth. Additionally, increasing prevalence of glutamic disorders and lactose intolerance are expected to propel the demand for the product in the next few years.

In 2018, supermarkets & hypermarkets channels have dominated the tofu market with a share of over 50.0% in the market. Due to the low sales and operating overheads the consumer gets these products at an affordable price rate. Supermarkets also give quality assurance about the product while purchasing. The presence of a variety of product is gaining traction among consumer thus is anticipated to impact positively on the channel’s growth.

Online channels are projected to grow at a significant rate owing to the high offers on product buying such as discounts, home delivery services. Major e-retailers in the market are Grofers, AliExpress, Amazonand others.

Channel Outlook:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Regional Insights:

In 2018, Asia Pacific led the market with largest share of over 56.0% in the overall market. The increasing consumer awareness owing to the health advantages associated with it are expected to propel the demand for the product. Japan is the market leader owing to the presence of large number of manufacturers in the region.

North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasted period. The consumers highly prefer soy-based food products owing to its health benefits and the high content of nutrients in it. Moreover, the increasing vegan population in Canada and the U.S. is projected to contribute to the market growth.

