Flip Flops Market Value Chain Analysis, Sales Channel Overview & Global Scope Study, 2025

The global Flip Flops Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global flip flops market is estimated to touch USD 23.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The growing trend of fashionable and comfortable footwear is propelling product demand.

Key Players:

Havaianas

Skechers

Crocs

Deckers Brands

Fat Face

Adidas

Clarks

Kappa

Nike

Tory Burch

Growth Drivers:

These footwear products are light in weight and can easily be carried, thus, providing convenience to consumers. Further, the growing demand for eco-friendly products is compelling manufacturers to focus on the production of sustainable products. This factor is estimated to bode well for the growth of the flip flop market over the forecast period. For example, Allbirds introduced the new line of flip flop manufactured with sugarcane.

Further, companies are focusing on sustainability factor by donating money to support an environmental cause. For example, Havaianas introduced IPE collection with an announcement that the company will donate 7% of its revenue.

End User Outlook:

Female

Male

The female segment held the largest market share owing to increasing demand for the product. Further, the availability of variety of products in this segment is attributing to the growth. The female segment is also projected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The male segment, on the other hand, is likely to witness considerable growth rate from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness about changing fashion trend is the major factor leading to the growth of this segment.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

The online segment is expected to be the fastest-growing sector owing to the advent of multi retailing platforms coupled with the rise in the number of e-commerce websites. On the other hand, the offline segment held the largest market share in 2018, largely because of the rapidly growing chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets in emerging countries.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is projected to be the leading market by 2025. Growing consumers’ inclination toward the latest fashion trends is the major factor attributing to the growth of this region. On the other hand, North America is likely to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period.

Introduction of innovative products coupled with the availability of a variety of products is expected to drive the market growth in the North American region. CSA is also projected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period.

