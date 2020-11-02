Electronics Retailing Market Competitive Insights, Growth Prospect Mapping & Profit Margin Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 02, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electronics Retailing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global electronics retailing market witnesses a trajectory growth in the upcoming years. The key driving factors responsible for the growth of global electronics retailing market include growth in number of devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, MP3 players and personal care devices.

Key Players:

LG Corporation

Canon

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics

Dell

Hewlett-Packard Company

Sony Corporation

Apple

Nikon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Commercially, electronics retailing is a crucial part of retail industry in many countries. Big players such as Wal-Mart and Target are too engaged in electronics retailing. With growing demand for SMART devices and growing consumer base, the global electronics retailing market witnesses a trajectory growth in the upcoming years.

Electronics retail also known as consumer electronics encompass devices meant for everyday use. Particularly, communications, entertainment, office productivity and others fall under the category of consumer electronics. Technically, consumer electronics include several components for manufacture such as electronic component, software development and standardization. Electronic component is any discrete device or physical entity in an electronic system to affect associated fields or electrons. Electronic components mostly are industrial products available in a single form and not to be mixed with electrical elements.

Software provides the necessary operations for a digital device to function. Consumer electronics such as personal computers use various types of software in some consumer electronics such as mobile phones. In some, consumer electronics software is used on a personal computer couple with electronic devices such as camcorders and digital cameras and a third-party software also exists for such devices.

Consumer electronics show is held timely in different countries with thousands of products on display. The products adhere to standards of IEEE which is the world’s largest professional scientific and technical society with initiatives for state-of-the-art consumer electronics. IEEE beholds a dedicated society of professionals to promote consumer electronics.

Product Outlook:

Handheld devices

Laptops

Smartphone

Personal computers

Cameras and camcorders

Audio/video devices

Personal care products

Gaming consoles

Regional Insights:

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global electronics retailing market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to presence of big players and rising number of startups. APAC regions such as Japan and China are anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to technological know-how, potential market and a strong customer base.

