1,3 Butadiene Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share during 2019 to 2029

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the global 1,3 Butadiene market. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections of the 1,3 Butadiene market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the 1,3 Butadiene market.

The 1,3 Butadiene market report offers assessment of prevailing opportunities in various regions and evaluates their shares of revenue by the end of different years of the assessment period. Key regions covered comprise:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS & Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa)

The evaluation of the competitive landscape in the 1,3 Butadiene market covers the profile of the following top players:

Shell Chemical LP, BASF, Exxon Mobil Corporation, TPC Group, Lanxess, Lyondellbasell, Ineos, Sabic, Dow, LG Chem, YEOCHUN NCC CO., LTD., Reliance Industries, Jiutai Energy Inner Mongolia Co., Ltd.

1,3 Butadiene Market: Segmentation

The global 1,3 Butadiene market is segmented on the basis of end use, application and region.

Based on the end use, the global 1,3 Butadiene market is segmented as:

Styrene butadiene Rubber

Polybutadiene

ABS Resins

Styrene butadiene Latex

Adiponitrile

Nitrile Rubber

Others

S.B. butadiene and polybutadiene end use account for a share of over 50% of the global 1,3 butadiene market. Moreover, ABS resin end use will witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period.

The global 1,3 Butadiene market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

