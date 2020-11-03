Triniteq’s brand-new POS software offered free to help struggling local businesses

PERTH, Australia, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Struggling Australian hospitality and retail businesses can now get the very latest in Australian-made, cloud-based Point of Sale (POS) technology completely free for 6 months*.

Local business, Triniteq, has been developing and providing reliable, full-featured POS software to the Australian hospitality and retail industries for over 20 years.

Triniteq’s ground-breaking, new cloud-based POS software, PowerEPOS, provides hospitality venues and retail outlets with software designed to transform operations and increase revenues.

The latest POS software on the market, PowerEPOS, is simple to use, easy to program, flexible and scalable, and now access to this POS powerhouse is free for 6 months.

Shaun Munro, Triniteq’s CEO, a former restaurateur, executive chef, and hotel manager said that the development of PowerEPOS was 4 years in the making, with extensive POS and industry experience feeding into the user-friendly design.

“We’re so excited it’s finally here and ready to deliver. We know that PowerEPOS will make a big difference to our customers’ profitability. We understand that now, more than ever, local businesses need support to help them recover and grow”. “Instead of just selling PowerEPOS through the usual channels, we developed this bold offer to provide real help to local operators, a welcome relief after recent industry setbacks and an uncertain future.” “Aussie business owners and operators deserve a break. Witnessing the shock and chaos experienced by many local businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, we formulated our offer to provide vital support, joining the other lifelines available through government departments,” he added.

Equipped to offer online ordering through Mobi2Go and UberEats add-ons, MYOB, Xero, and popular payment platforms such as Tyro and Linkly (formerly PC-EFTPOS) are also available through PowerEPOS, with many more add-ons in the pipeline.

“Following the about-turn required of hospitality earlier this year, online ordering is integral to today’s hospitality venues, so it was critical that PowerEPOS launched with it available and ready to meet demand,” said Shaun.

With costs and uncertainty in hospitality and retail continuing to rise, access to free tools that make life easier and increase profitability is a no brainer, and PowerEPOS does just that.

For more information, visit triniteq.com or call 1300 784 666.

*Terms & Conditions apply

###

Triniteq is an Australian technology and services provider specialising in developing and supplying innovative Point of Sale technologies to the hospitality and retail industries since 1999.

Triniteq systems are affordable, reliable, easy-to-use, deceptively powerful, and designed to run entire business operations.

Supported by their dedicated Support Team, Triniteq’s popular Point of Sale systems assist operators and managers to reduce costs, increase profits, streamline operations, and grow their business.

Contact:

Triniteq

Call: 1300 784 666

Email: info@triniteq.com

Web: https://www.triniteq.com/

Press Release: https://www.triniteq.com/blog/media-release-free-pos-offer