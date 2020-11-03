CHETU FOUNDATION DONATES $10,000 IN COVID-19 RELIEF TO FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION & LOCAL PLANTATION FIRE DEPARTMENT

Plantation, Florida, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Yesterday, the Chetu Foundation, the non-profit subsidiary of the leading developer of custom software solutions, Chetu, celebrated National First Responders Day and the end of its COVID-19 relief initiative with a $10,000 check presentation ceremony to help support the local Plantation Fire Department and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Originally kicking-off the initiative in July, the Chetu Foundation hosted a COVID-19 food drive/fundraiser to help collect food products for Feeding South Florida, and raise money for the First Responders Children’s Foundation by matching $5 for every food item donated. At the end of the initial drive, over 300 pounds of food was collected for the South Florida community, and over $1,600 was raised. However, due to the worthiness of the cause and Chetu’s support of first responders, the Foundation upped the donation to $10,000 to help support both the First Responders Children’s Foundation and the local Plantation Fire Department.

“Our first responders continue to serve on the frontlines as we remain grappling with this pandemic, and we are beyond grateful for their dedication and sacrifice,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Helping our local communities is a core tenet of the Foundation, and we are honored to be able to support those that give so much to local residents.”

The check presentation ceremony, which was held at the Plantation Fire Administration building, featured opening remarks from representatives of the Chetu Foundation and was attended by the city of Plantation’s Fire Chief, Don Todd, who accepted the check on behalf of the fire department and the First Responders Children’s Foundation that helped facilitate the donation.

“First Responders Children’s Foundation would like to thank Chetu Foundation for the generous donation to our Foundation and the Plantation Fire Department,” said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “First responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are sacrificing so much to protect our families, and this donation will help support the needs of local Florida first responder heroes who are putting their lives on the line for us every day.”

Founded with the focus to improve childhood wellbeing and support local communities, the Chetu Foundation continues to help the company’s employees give back and support charitable initiatives and humanitarian relief efforts around the world.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software development solutions. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering Children,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” While the Foundation actively supports disaster recovery aid and humanitarian assistance, the main focus is the improvement of childhood wellbeing and education in the local communities around the world. To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation:

For almost 20 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responders who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF.

Media Contact:

Brian Poole

pr@chetu.com

(954) 342-5676