Ortega Disability Group Provides Support for Social Security Disability Cases

Posted on 2020-11-03 by in Law // 0 Comments

Orange, California, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Ortega Disability Group is pleased to announce they offer support for those who are filing for Social Security disability. Their experienced team of lawyers provides the representation and assistance individuals need to be successful in their case.

Filing for Social Security disability may seem like a straightforward process, but it requires careful documentation, timely submissions and attention to detail to ensure the case moves forward as planned. Unfortunately, many people who attempt to file for Social Security disability on their own find their claims are rejected. The professional team at Ortega Disability Group takes great pride in providing individuals with the assistance they need to ensure their case has a successful outcome.

In addition to helping individuals with their initial Social Security disability claim, the team at Ortega Disability Group can also help with the appeals process. When individuals are denied, they don’t have to settle for the answer they receive. In many cases, denials occur because of small errors or a failure to submit a piece of documentation. These issues are easily resolved with the help of the talented team at this law firm.

Anyone interested in learning about the Social Security disability representation offered can find out more by visiting the Ortega Disability Group website or by calling 1-800-322-1173.

About Ortega Disability Group: Ortega Disability Group is a full-service law firm specializing in Social Security disability and Social Security cases. They take great pride in providing the quality representation individuals need to boost their chances of a successful outcome. They can also help individuals who were previously denied with the appeals process.

Company: Ortega Disability Group
Address: 1100 Town and Country Rd #1228
City: Orange
State: CA
Zip code: 92868
Telephone number: 1-800-322-1173

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!