Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market: Technological Advancements in Aluminum Hydroxide-Based Adjuvants

The global vaccine adjuvants market consists of human and veterinary adjuvants that are used to improve the efficacy of vaccines. This market is driven by several factors such as increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on prevention of diseases.

The high growth potential in emerging markets has opened an array of opportunities for the market. However, the high cost of adjuvant-based research and proven safety of adjuvants are hampering the growth of the global market.

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, The vaccine adjuvants market is expected to reach USD 769.4 Million by 2021 from USD 467.0 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

On the basis of product type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into pathogen components, adjuvant emulsions, particulate adjuvants, combination adjuvants, and others. The particulate adjuvants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. The adjuvant emulsions segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This market is mainly driven by factors such as rising prevalence of diseases such as allergy, cancer, and HIV/AIDS; growing demand for advanced treatment options, and development of improved vaccine immunization.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, subcutaneous, intranasal, intramuscular, intradermal, and others. The intramuscular segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global vaccine adjuvants market in 2016. Factors such as the rapidly growing geriatric population and vaccines for improved immunization are propelling the growth of this market. Rise in collaborations and acquisitions by private organizations and increased funding by government bodies for research and development are also expected to drive market growth.

On the basis of disease type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, and others. The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Factors such as high prevalence of infectious diseases, government & company initiatives, and high prevalence of cancer cases are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

North America accounted for the largest share of the vaccine adjuvants market :

Geographically, the vaccine adjuvants market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, Asia is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of diseases in the North American countries.

Key Market Players :

The major players in the Adjuvants Emulsion Market are Brenntag Biosector (Denmark), CSL Limited (Australia), SEPPIC (France), Agenus, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Invivogen (U.S.), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (U.S.), MVP Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and OZ Biosciences (France).