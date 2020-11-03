RF Semiconductor Market worth $26.2 billion by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “RF Semiconductor Market by Device (Filter, Power Amplifier, Switch, Low Noise Amplifier), Frequency Band, Material (GaAs, GaN, Si) Application (Consumer Devices, Automotive, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global RF semiconductor market size is expected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2020 to USD 26.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The growing penetration of LTE and advanced technologies has resulted in the increased demand for RF semiconductors. Other drivers for the RF semiconductor industry growth include the increasing demand for RF devices for smartphones and the growing importance of advanced RF devices in radar and electronic warfare systems.

Consumer devices to hold the largest application share of RF semiconductor industry during the forecast period

Consumer devices are expected to account for the majority of the RF semiconductor market share during 2020–2025. The growing worldwide demand for mobile wireless communications and mobile multimedia applications is driving the growth of mobile devices. As the communication technology evolves from 4G to 5G, smartphones should support multiple bands, which increases complexity in smartphones, in turn, driving the demand for RF devices such as filters and switches per smartphone. Hence, the rise in the number of RF devices in each smartphone drives the growth of the market.

SHF frequency band to witness the highest CAGR in the RF semiconductor market during the forecast period

The demand for the SHF frequency band is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020–2025. 5G technology is one of the primary applications for this frequency band, and this frequency band is also used for backhauls and cellular base stations. The 5G technology is expected to be operated in the frequency range of 3.3–3.8 GHz for initial services, and hence the demand for RF semiconductor devices operating in the SHF is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

APAC to hold the largest share of RF semiconductor market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the RF semiconductor industry in 2020, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. The global market players are experiencing strong demand from countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate in sectors such as consumer devices, telecommunication, and automotive. The Asian markets are encouraging the development of 5G mobile technologies, with commercial deployments planned in 2020 in Japan and China. The growing demand for smartphones, increasing implementation of safety features such as ADAS and infotainment systems in vehicles, the proliferation of advanced communication technologies would help the RF semiconductor market in the APAC region to grow at a significant rate.

Major players in the RF semiconductor industry include Qorvo (US), Skyworks (US), Qualcomm (US), Analog Devices (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Cree (US), MACOM (US), Microchip Technology (US), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), and Texas Instruments (US).

