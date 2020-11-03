Nonwoven Geotextiles Market Development, Business Drivers, Growth Trends & Influence Factors, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 03, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Nonwoven Geotextiles Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The nonwoven geotextiles market size in Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa is estimated to reach USD 6.91 billion by the end of 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2018 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights.

Key Players:

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

GSE Holdings, Inc.

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

p.A.

Low and Bonar PLC

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

TENAX Group

AGRU America

Global Synthetics

HUESKER Group

TYPAR

Growth Drivers:

Rising penetration in new road construction and better drainage system in the Chinese market is projected to surge geotextile industry demand. Moreover, the Chinese government authorities have invested in infrastructure development. It includes construction activities of railways and highways.

Geotextiles features reinforcement characteristics that help control erosion. Moreover, it holds soil particles bunched and helps in vegetation growth, which reduces erosion. In addition, geotextiles are used for consistent water flow inside the drainage system. These key factors are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Material Outlook:

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Application Outlook:

Road Construction

Erosion Prevention

Drainage

Regional Insights:

In China, geotextiles are largely used for the maintenance of drainage systems. Moreover, nonwoven geotextiles are now becoming a key element in infrastructural development. These factors are anticipated to bolster the growth of the nonwoven geotextile market.

The drainage segment in Italy is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecasted period. Additionally, the product helps in separating sub-base and base courses in road construction. This is also useful in forming prefabricated drains using 3D structures.

Middle East & Africa is estimated to register a significant growth rate mainly due to the availability of product at a low price. Nonwoven geotextiles provide greater water permeability inroad construction applications.

Rising foreign direct investment in developing countries such as India and China is expected to have positiveimpact on Asia Pacific market. Furthermore, a growing number of megacities across India and China are also anticipated to bolster the demand for nonwoven geotextiles in the next few years.

