Blood Culture Test Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

Global Blood Culture Test Market is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025 owing to prevalence of blood infections and infectious diseases. Blood culture is a laboratory test wherein the patient’s blood is injected in bottles that contain culture media to determine the existence of infection-producing microorganisms like fungi or bacteria in the patient’s blood. It aims at confirming the existence of microorganisms in the blood, identifying the microbial etiology of the blood infection, helping to determine the infection source like endocarditis, and providing an organism for suspicion of testing and optimization of antimicrobial therapy. This test examines a sample of patient’s blood for yeast or bacteria that might be the root cause of infection. However, the growing demand for enhanced diagnostic techniques for the diagnosis of infectious diseases is expected to boost the blood culture tests market with a CAGR of 8.6%.

The blood infection, if left undetected, may lead to a severe and fatal condition called sepsis. The symptoms of bacteremia or initial bacterial infection are moderate or high fever, breathlessness, chills, muscular pain, palpitations, headache, tachycardia, and nausea. With the growth of infection, the indications also get serious; which may include dehydration, mottled skin, dizziness, confusion, drop in blood pressure, swelling, and organ failure.

Though blood samples are used for the detection of virus in blood, blood culture is essentially used to detect fungi or bacteria. Blood culture test is mostly done in combination with the other diagnostic tests like CBC (complete blood count) or the other chemical analysis. Different techniques like manual/conventional, automated and semi-automated methods could also be used to conduct blood culture test.

New product inventions, numerous regulatory approvals, rising sepsis conditions, growing number of infections in blood, increasing research & development of novel testing instruments and increasing number of adoptions for rapid diagnostic techniques are some factors that are bound to fuel blood culture test industry in the years to come. Additionally, the increasing elderly population and predominance of infectious disorders are the rest of key factors for the growth of the market.

However, costly automated instruments and shortage of skilled laboratory technicians are hampering the blood culture test market growth. Nevertheless, rising investments in Research & Development programs and increasing private and public healthcare expenditure are estimated to drive the market in the forecast period.

Blood culture test industry is categorized on the basis of method, product, application, end-user and geography. In terms of method, the market is divided into manual, conventional, and automated method. Based on product, the market is divided into instruments, consumables, and software & services.

The prominent blood culture test industry players profiled here are Abbott Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, bioMérieux SA, Becton Dickinson, Siemens AG, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher) and Roche Diagnostics.

Blood Culture Tests Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

