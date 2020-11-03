Ecwid – Perfect E-Commerce Platform Helps Small Business Owners to Create Online Stores

With Ecwid the USP is that it can easily integrate Amazon and eBay along with your website for real-time synchronized listings, inventory, and orders. Ecwid is additionally a convenient way for shopping which might be employed by the shoppers. Ecwid’s language storefront can be translated into 45 different languages, where customers can shop the store in their language thus increasing engaging.

Ecwid Pricing:

Ecwid pricing starts at $10 per month for the paid editions. It offers a free version and based on the business requirement, Ecwid pricing for paid versions is as below:

Venture- $10 per month

Business- $21 per month

Unlimited- $71 per month

Ecwid Features:

Billing & Guarantees

# Plans are available every month, without any long contractual commitments

# Automatic renewal with subscriptions and facility to upgrade and change plan anytime

Free plan available

# The free plan supports up to 10 products only

# Affordable for users willing to launch their business

E-Commerce Tools

# Ecwid e-commerce platforms is extremely transparent and simple to line up and manage the shop anywhere using mobile apps for iOS and Android

# Customize Ecwid design and features with extensions from Ecwid’s App Market and API access

Add stores to social networks

# Convenient way for shopping leading to increased customer base

# Allows selling across social network like Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. to reach a large number of customers and offer convenience to shoppers

Robust Technical Support

# Customer care team providing 24×7 e-mail, live chat and phone support

# Help center and customer support to resolve queries and concerns

Market Overview:

E-commerce platforms help businesses in handling the online store processes, right from their inventory, to adding or eliminating products, to calculating taxes and fulfilling orders in the best possible way.

