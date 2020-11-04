Ecosmob Launch Asterisk Payment IVR Solution with Integration Services for Businesses and Institution

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, leader in open source VoIP tech solutions for carriers and enterprises, announced launch of Asterisk Payment IVR solution.

Asterisk is one of the most popular and oldest platforms for a variety of VoIP apps such as IP PBX, servers, gateways and IVRs. Ecosmob has years of experience on this platform, developing custom Asterisk solutions for carriers, businesses and institutions as well as service providers. It offers this acclaimed expertise with yet another offering by way of payment IVR solution based on the Asterisk platform.

This Asterisk IVR solution is available for banks, insurance companies, utilities, service providers and businesses to enable them to offer a higher level of self service for customers. Inclusion of the automated payment IVR solution confers many benefits claimed the company’s VP.

Imagine a scenario where you send out emails or phone customers hoping they will pay promptly. Customers are likely to delay payments. Imagine a scenario, a different one, in which you send out SMS or an IVR voice message reminding customers to pay and offering them the chance to pay immediately by pressing a certain key. More customers are likely to respond since there is immediacy about it and ease of making payment.

There is another benefit in that customers may not willingly disclose card details to human agents whereas, in IVR payment solution, the card numbers input by customers are encrypted and cannot be misused in any way, offering security and peace of mind. You have more customers paying promptly when you adopt this Asterisk IVR solution, claimed the VP.

Ecosmob can offer a standalone payment IVR for clients who do not have any IVR solution. This can be linked to CRM and to financial accounting systems. Users can automate the outgoing reminder system by assigning lists according to region, name or date. Once a customer initiates payment he is transferred to a secure payment gateway and, on successful completion of payment, the system sends an SMS confirming receipt of payment. At the same time, the transaction is recorded in the CRM and in accounting package. This reduces workload on employees and reduces chances of error. Customers who have paid are removed from the list of reminders.

Businesses that already have IVR solutions but no payment option can get Ecosmob to integrate payment option in IVR. This is accomplished through API integration and with simultaneous CRM integration too. If required, it can be ported to accounting package. If the IVR is part of the IP PBX system then the entire customer service experience improves dramatically as does reduction in workload and collection percentage also rises. Investment is recouped within a short time.

For enterprises, utilities or service providers that do not have any such system in place, Ecosmob can plan, design and implement communication package comprising of IVR, IP PBX and CRM. Apart from payment collection the system can be used for routine communications as well as for surveys and campaigns to further boost revenues, growth and customer experiences.

Asterisk is one of the oldest and best known platforms for VoIP solutions. Ecosmob excels in Asterisk based solution development and, since it already has a library of modules, implementation is fast and accurate besides being low cost. Ecosmob offers total support from concept to implementation to training and after sales.

Interested parties may get in touch with Ecosmob on phone 1-303-997-3139, 91 777884256 or chat live on https://www.ecosmob.com//asterisk-development#Contact-us.

