Fujitsu Joins Competitive Carriers Association (CCA)

RICHARDSON, Texas, 2020-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ — Fujitsu Network Communications, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for mobile carriers and service providers, has joined Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), the leading association for competitive wireless carriers and stakeholders in the United States.

Fujitsu develops and integrates end-to-end network solutions to support wireless carriers’ current and long-term growth. As a strong proponent of network security, Fujitsu also provides secure supply chain services to ensure secure, efficient deployments.

“We are delighted to welcome Fujitsu to CCA,” said CCA President & CEO Steven K. Berry. “CCA’s associate members play an integral role in the competitive carrier ecosystem, and Fujitsu’s expertise and innovative solutions will certainly be a valuable addition for the entire membership.”

“We are honored to join the premier association representing regional and rural wireless telecommunications providers across the United States,” said Doug Moore, chief executive officer at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “We look forward to collaborating with CCA to help them achieve their vision of improving the lives of Americans through delivery of wireless communications.”