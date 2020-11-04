HPV Testing and Pap Test Market : Changes in Regulatory Guidelines for Cervical Cancer Screening

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Cervical cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women, preceded by breast cancer. HPV, a sexually transmitted virus, has been clinically proven to be the primary cause of cervical cancer. HPV contributes to around 90% of all anal and cervical cancers and 70% of vaginal and vulvar cancers. Pap tests are the most preferred tests to detect cervical cancer. These

include microscopic observation of specimens.

The global HPV testing and Pap test market is projected to reach USD 4.52 billion by 2020 from USD 3.29 billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2015 to 2020.

However, these tests are unable to detect all the genotypes causing HPV infections and might also lead to a significant number of false negative results. Owing to these challenges posed by Pap tests, HPV diagnostic tests were introduced as effective molecular diagnostic tests.

Cervical cancer is considered to be the fourth most prevalent forms of cancer globally, and is the most common cause of death among women (Source: Global Cancer Facts and figures). It has been estimated that 527,624 new cases of cervical cancer have emerged worldwide, while 265,653 women died due to cervical cancer in 2012.

The Papanicolaou test (Pap test) is a screening test used to detect pre-cancerous cells in the endocervical canal of the female reproductive system. Pre-cancerous cells might change into cancerous cells, if they are not diagnosed at an early stage. Pap tests are usually used to screen for cervical cancer, but sometimes vaginal cancer cells can also be detected on a Pap test.

The HPV testing and Pap test market is broadly segmented into HPV testing and Pap test market. Among HPV testing and Pap test, HPV testing is preferred due to its broad application in cervical cancer screening and increasing awareness of this screening procedure. The HPV testing market is further segmented into follow-up HPV testing, co-testing, and HPV primary testing.

Geographical Growth Analysis:

Geographically, the HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Increased government funding & grants and introduction of HPV primary tests are major factors fueling the growth of the HPV testing and Pap test market in North America.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Key players in the HPV Testing Market include Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Quest Diagnostics (U.S.), OncoHealth Corporation (U.S.), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.).