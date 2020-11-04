Microservices in Healthcare Market Growing at a CAGR of 21.3% – Emergence of IoT Applications

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Microservices in Healthcare Market by Component (Platform, Services (Consulting, Integration, Training, Support, Maintenance)), Delivery (Cloud, Hybrid, Private, On-premise), End User (Health care Provider, Payer, Life Science) – Global Forecast to 2023″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million, at a CAGR of 21.3%

Based on component, segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing need for cloud microservice architecture for scaling functions at a very granular level for efficient system optimization and organization. Cloud platform microservice architecture also brings a new level of scalability to enterprise applications.

Based on end user, segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, life science organizations, and clinical laboratories. The healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. Government initiatives that help providers gain incentives on the adoption of EHRs and the implementation of integration and connectivity solutions are driving the adoption of microservices architecture solutions among healthcare providers.

Growth Driver in Depth:

– Benefits of the Microservice Architecture

– Ability to Support and Enhance Customer-Oriented Business

– Emergence of IoT Applications

– Microservice Architecture for Building Real-World Evidence Applications

The Objectives of this study are as follows:

– To define, describe, and forecast the global microservices in healthcare market by deployment model, component, end user, and region

– To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

– To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

Geographically, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.

The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players in the market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software, Inc. (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX Inc. (US), Oracle (US), and Syntel (US).