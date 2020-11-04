Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers is optimistic & is estimated to grow at a decent CAGR of 10.2%

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “ Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market by Type (Standalone (CO2, Er:YAG, Diode, Nd:YAG, Alexandrite, Pulsed-Dye), Multiplatform), Application (Acne, Scars, Tattoo Removal, Varicose Veins), End User (Hospitals, Medical Spa, Private clinics)“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, global aesthetic lasers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1,132.7 Million by 2021.

Growing adoption of noninvasive procedures, changing lifestyles, rising incidence of skin damage, reduction in procedural costs, and rise in medical tourism devices are the major factors driving the growth of the aesthetic lasers market.

In this report, the global aesthetic lasers market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

Based on type, the aesthetic/cosmetic lasers type market is segmented into standalone lasers and multiplatform lasers. In this market, multiplatform lasers formed the fastest-growing segment as they provide scalable and upgradeable hybrid systems that can treat multiple indications. Factors such as multiplatform lasers provide clinicians the flexibility and versatility of several standalone systems in a single package, and provide combination therapy to synergistically treat a single indication or provide treatment addressing multiple elements of any indication is contributing to the high growth of this segment in the forecast period.

Based on application, the aesthetic/cosmetic lasers type market is segmented into vascular lesions, acne & scars, pigmented lesions & tattoos, hair removal, skin rejuvenation, leg veins & varicose veins, and other applications (onychomycosis and gynecological conditions). The hair removal segment accounted for the largest share of the market due to factors such as high adoption of aesthetic procedures, developments in the laser technology, increased focus on body appearance, and high disposable income.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market

The market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these regional segments, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global aesthetic lasers market. However, the Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment can be attributed to factors changing lifestyles, rising incidences of skin damage, and increasing medical tourism in the region will drive the growth of this market.

Major players in the cosmetic lasers market include Aerolase (U.S.), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), Cutera, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), El.En. SpA (Italy), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), Sciton, Inc. (U.S.), SharpLight Technologies (Israel), Syneron Medical Inc. (Israel), and Solta Medical (U.S.).