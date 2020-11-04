Data Prep Market Rising Trends, Growth Rate and Comprehensive Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 04, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Data Prep Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

The market forces inspiring growth of data prep market include timely rendering of crucial data critical to business applications, strict adherence to a regulatory framework and policy guidelines, benefits of business going mainstream, and predictive analysis that predicts business outcome via data mining and additional tools.

Key industry players include

Alteryx

Informatica

International Business Corporation

TIBCO Software

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute

Datawatch Corporation

Tableau Software

Qlik technologies

SAP SE

Talend

Microstrategy Incorporated

Segmentation by platform comprises self-service data prep and data integration. Segmentation by tool includes data curation, data ingestion, data cataloguing, data governance and data quality. Segmentation by deployment comprises hosted and on-premises.

By industry vertical, it comprises:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and utility

Transportation

Telecommunication and IT

Others

Self-service data analytics is growing at a feverish pace by presenting unambiguous client-based data and computational tools to help faster decision-making and increased organizational efficiency in order to retain the competitive edge. The forecast period will be a spectator to an enriching self-service data analytics platform by data prep market. The data prep market by quality is expected to witness boom in the market; thanks to timely availability of user-specific data with importance attached to storing, retrieval, and utilization of data; and with market progress; As such, all the organizations – hotels, restaurants, educational institutions are getting benefited.

By region it manifests itself into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the data prep market owing to rising prominence given to cloud computing, investments of large nature in cloud technologies, leverage to emerging technologies, and large presence of investors in the region. Asia Pacific is still in its nascence but promises growth due to growing demand for data prep tools and presence of SME’s in the region. Target audience in this field includes service providers and distributors, data prep application builders, independent software vendors (ISV’s), Analytics consulting companies, enterprises, and end-users.

As suggested by the latest news article, B.I once had the comforting presence of static dashboards but now is witnessing dynamic real-time data analytics with a growing list of contenders such as Tableau, DataWatch. Incorporating software for natural Language Processing, users interact with data through human language in providing contextual information.

