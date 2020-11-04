Sailing Jackets Market Insights, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 4, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global sailing jackets market size is projected to touch USD 188.1 million by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to growing youth participation in cruising sailing, and boating events. Further, significant growth is witnessed in powerboat sales which is anticipated to supplement the product demand.

The men segment dominated the market with over 60% market share in 2018. Millennials are the leading customers in various recreational water activities in this segment resulting in the growing demand for the jacket. The women segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The market growth is anticipated to be supplemented by growing women’s involvement in sailing events.

North America dominated the global market accounting for over 40% of the market share in 2018. The U.S. accounted for the majority of share in North America as it has high number of participants for sailing activities. Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly from 2019 to 2025. The growth is predicted to be accelerated by growing water sports in nations such as Australia, South Korea and China.

Consumer preference for sustainable products is encouraging manufacturers to produce eco-friendly jackets. PFC free jackets are gaining momentum in the market. Key players are also focusing on M&A to strengthen their market dominance.

Top Key players profiled the ball sports luggage market report include: Burke Marine, Marinepool, Canadian Tire Corporation, Zhik Australia, Limited (Helly Hansen), Sail Racing International, Magic Marine, Decathlon S.A., Henri-Lloyd International Ltd., Gill Marine, and SLAM.

