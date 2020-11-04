Dermatology Devices Market worth 14.17 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ —

This report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the dermatology devices market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.

Dermatology devices assist dermatologists and surgeons in diagnosing and treating skin disorders. These devices increase the accuracy levels of dermatologists while diagnosing a particular type of skin disorder. These devices are used by medical care providers such as hospitals, dermatology clinics, physician offices, and academic research institutes. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.

The global dermatology devices market is expected to reach USD 14.17 Billion by 2021 from USD 8.22 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period.

Global Growth Boosters:

The rising incidence of skin disorders, increasing awareness on aesthetic procedures, technological advancements, and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Geographical Growth:

Based on region, the global dermatology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of skin diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures.

Industry Segmentation:

On the basis of the application of diagnostic devices, the dermatology devices market is segmented into skin cancer diagnosis and other diagnostic applications. The skin cancer diagnosis segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2016. The rising incidence of skin disorders is the major factor driving the growth of this market.

On the basis of the application of treatment devices, the dermatology devices market is segmented into hair removal; skin rejuvenation; acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal; wrinkle removal and skin resurfacing; body contouring and fat removal; vascular and pigmented lesion removal; warts, skin tags, and weight management; and other treatment applications. The other treatment applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures and technological advancements.

Global Leaders:

