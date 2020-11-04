North America is Projected to be the Fastest-growing Region in Non-Thermal Processing Market by 2022

The global market for non-thermal processing market has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market is estimated to be valued at USD 818.6 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 1,224.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of around 8.4% from 2017. Growing trend of novel technologies and process optimizaiton are driving the market for non-thermal processing.

Download PDF Brochure

Latest trends in the food industry for processing, preservation, retention of sensory attributes without the application of heating techniques are fueling the research activities for the development of advanced non-thermal food processing technologies. The conventionally used thermal food processing technologies may lead to changes in product characteristics such as flavor, color, texture, or nutritional value due to the application of heat. Whereas, non-thermal food processing technologies help retain these characteristics in the food products with minimal or no changes to the product profile. This factor makes it advantageous to use non-thermal processing technologies over thermal technologies for processing food.

The North American region is estimated to dominate the non-thermal processing market in 2017, and is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period. Non-thermal processing is developing more rapidly in North America due to the demand for extended, safe, refrigerated shelf life, novel food processing requirements, and favorable food preservation legislations.

Food safety authorities have approved several non-thermal technologies for food processing due to their efficiency and minimum effect on the product’s nutritional and textural characteristics. However, high capital investment in non-thermal technologies might hamper the growth of the global non-thermal technologies market during the review period.

Make an Inquiry

Leading companies are Bosch (Germany), Bühler (Switzerland), Hiperbaric España (Spain), Nordion (Canada), Avure Technologies (US), Emerson (US), CHIC FresherTech (US), Elea Technology (Germany), Pulsemaster (Netherlands), Gray*Star (US), Dukane (US), and Symbios Technologies (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441