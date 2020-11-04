Growth Strategies Adopted by Major Players in the Meat Starter Cultures Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to MarketsandMarkets, the global meat starter cultures market size is estimated to be valued at USD 62 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 76 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9%. It is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for processed meat products with higher shelf-life. The growing demand for processed and convenience meat among consumers is creating a demand for meat starter cultures. With the advancement of new technologies and innovative technologies in the food and beverage sector, the incorporation of meat starter cultures across various industries is increasing. Europe segment is going to dominate the market due to its high production of processed meat products.

Report Objectives:

Determining and projecting the size of the meat starter cultures market, with respect to composition, microorganism, application, and regional markets, over a five-year period, ranging from 2020 to 2025

Analyzing and projecting the optimistic, pessimistic, and realistic impacts of COVID-19 on the market, with respect to composition, microorganism, application, and regional markets between 2020 and 2021

Identifying the attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions

Providing detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

Analyzing the micro-markets, with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43153327

Opportunities: increased in organized retail sector boosts distribution and availability of packaged meat products

The development of the retail sector in the form of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores is a major factor driving the growth of packaged meat products. The modern urban consumers have been highly driven by convenience and hygiene, which has been pushing their purchases from the retail stores. The increasing adoption rate of packaged meat products has been a promising take for the growth of the meat starter cultures. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the retail sector globally. Due to the nation-wide lockdown during the pandemic, the food manufactures have been emphasizing the meat products with higher shelf-life, which is expected to propel the market for meat starter cultures in the coming years. The outbreak of COVID-19 has created a shift toward an organized retail market for preventing any further virus outbreaks. These developments underscore the need for the food value chain to move from open-air markets to an organized retail model that keeps meat products fresher for long. This is expected to propel the demand for meat starter cultures during the forecast period. Large food retail chains such as Walmart, Tesco, Spar, and 7-Eleven have been expanding their presence in developed countries such as the UK, Germany, and the US and in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and Argentina. For instance, Walmart is the largest American multinational retail corporation with over 11,000 stores across 27 countries.

By microorganism, the bacteria is projected to account for the largest share in the meat starter cultures market during the forecast period

Based on microorganism, bacteria dominated the market. Starter cultures are used to initiate the fermentation of meat products such as sausages, salami, and dry-cured meat. There are two types of microorganisms that are mainly used as meat starter cultures, namely, bacteria and fungi. Bacteria-based starter cultures are that are majorly used in the industry include lactic acid bacteria (LAB) and coagulase-negative staphylococci (CNS). These are the dominant microorganisms that are used in meat products to prohibit pathogens and spoilage microorganisms during the pre-and post-processing of meat products.

By application, sausages segment is projected to account for the largest share in the meat starter cultures market during the forecast period

By application, the market is segmented into sausages, salami, dry-cured meat, and others (such as pepperoni and other processed meat products). The meat sausages segment, akin to most other non-processed fresh meats and meat preparations, comprises perishable food products, and most sausage manufacturers have been looking for additional safety or longer shelf life, either in terms of less spoilage or delayed oxidation. Meat starter cultures are used to provide additional safety and delay spoilage by shifting the uncontrolled fermentation that spoils the meat to a controlled fermentation by safe bacteria. Meat starter cultures ferment the sausages and preserve their flavor, texture, color, and increase their shelf-life by averting wastage.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=43153327

The European region dominated the meat starter culture market with the largest share in 2019.

The meat starter cultures market in Europe is dominant due to the increasing demand for processed meat products with higher shelf-life because of a shift in lifestyle trends. People are looking for ready-to-cook meal options as they are leading a busy life. The consumption of sausage has been prominent in these countries, resulting in a rise in demand for meat starter cultures for their production. The leading companies dominating the meat starter cultures market include Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kerry Group (Ireland), and DSM (Netherlands); have a robust presence in Europe due to higher demand for packaged meat in these regions.

North America is the fastest-growing market as the technological advancements involved in monitoring and using meat starter cultures are available in the region, and meat manufacturers have been adapting to the changing technologies. The demand for meat starter cultures is increasing as consumers have been inclined toward organic and clean-label meat products. Also, key players are increasingly investing in the North American meat starter culture market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), DuPont (US), Frutarom (Israel), Galactic (Belgium), Lallemand (Canada), Proquiga (Spain), Westcombe (UK), Biochem SRL (Italy), RAPS GmbH (Germany), DnR Sausages Supplies. (Canada), Sacco System (Italy), Canada Compound (Canada), Biovitec (France), Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria), Meat Cracks (Germany), THT S.A. (Belgium), Stuffers Supply Co. (Canada), MicroTec GmbH (Germany), and Codex-Ing Biotech (US).

Target Audience: