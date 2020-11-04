Humic-based Biostimulants Market to See Major Growth by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Humic-based Biostimulants Market by Type (Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, and Potassium Humate), Mode of Application (Foliar Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Soil Treatment), Formulation, Crop Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is estimated to account for a value of USD 515 million in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020, to reach USD 848 million by 2025. Factors such as the rise in demand for products which enhance the crop productivity and increase in the adoption of sustainable solutions like organic farming to meet the consumers demand with changing lifestyle is projected to drive the growth of the humic-based biostimulants market.

COVID-19 impact on Humic-based biostimulants market

The humic-based biostimulants market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Novihum Technologies GMBH ( Germany), Humintech GMBH (Germany), Qingdao Future Group (China), Promisol (Spain), and Bioline (Canada). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the humic-based biostimulants market has been minimal, especially because of supply chain disruption. Many consumers have adopted a healthy lifestyle during the outbreak of COVID-19, because of which the demand for organic food products has gained more traction; hence the demand for biological inputs has boosted. The barriers imposed by the government have although not affected the agriculture sector much, with the manufacturing plants running seamlessly even during lockdowns. Therefore the biostimulants which are combined with fertilizers have gained more market.

Humic-based biostimulants Market Dynamics:

Driver: Demand for the adoption of sustainable solutions

To meet the increasing demand for food from over 9 billion people by 2050, there is an immense pressure exerted to produce crops with high-quality yield. Humic-based biostimulants can sustainably address this issue, by providing protection against stress and thereby stimulating the growth of the plant. The market for biostimulants is projected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of organic foods, implementation of organic regulations, and adoption of GLOBALGAP (Global Good Agricultural Practices) policies. Humic-based biostimulants can play an essential role in improving the physicochemical, chemical, and biological properties of the soil.

Restraints: Local players lack the authenticity of biostimulant products

Lack of transparency in patent protection laws in various countries has led to the prevalence of low-quality products. The regulatory framework for biostimulants, being unclear across many regulatory bodies globally, had allowed the entry of these duplicate products. Even though the humic-based biostimulants market has limited barriers for entry and has allowed many competitors to commence operations, the nature of the market has become fragmented into smaller pockets of market holdings.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for humic-based biostimulants in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Regions like China, India are major producers and exporters of high-value crops like fruits and vegetables. Therefore, the growth in such regions is mainly due to the increase in the cultivation of high-quality products/organic food products, compelling the farmers to shift to organic input consumption for crop production. The demand to meet the rising population is also one of the major factors driving the demand for humic-based biostimulants in the Asia Pacific region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies and a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the humic-based biostimulants market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies like Bayer AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), UPL Ltd(India), Borregaard (Norway), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Valagro SpA (Italy), Biolchim SpA (Italy), Haifa Group (Israel), Sikko International Ltd (India), Novihum Technologies GMBH ( Germany), Humintech GMBH (Germany), Qingdao Future Group (China), Promisol (Spain), Bioline (Canada), Humic Growth Solutions (Florida), Actagro (US), Rovensa (Portugal), Tagrow (China), CIFO (Italy) and Loveland (US).

