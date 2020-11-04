Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Number of Surgeries

Increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), government policies for preventing HAIs, rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing number of surgeries. On the other hand, factors such as high cost of software, reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare tools, and dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are some factors that are expected to limit the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global infection surveillance solutions market is estimated to reach USD 508.8 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.1%. Infection Surveillance Solutions Market by Product (Software (On Premise, Web Based), Services (Training & Consulting, Implementation)), End User (Hospitals, LTCs, Nursing Home, Skilled Nursing Facility, Assisted Living).

On the basis of products, the market is classified into software and services. The software segment is further segmented into on-premise and web-based software. The services included in this report are subdivided into product support & maintenance, training & consulting, and implementation services. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and long-term care facilities. Hospitals are further sub-divided on the basis of bed size into large, medium-sized, and small hospitals. Long-term care facilities included in this report are nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities.

The global infection surveillance solutions market is further divided into four major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). These regions are further analyzed at the country level. North America accounted for the largest regional market in 2015, followed by Europe. North America and Europe are expected to witness a healthy growth rate in the coming years, owing to the increasing incidence of HAIs, government policies for preventing HAIs, and rising healthcare expenditures.

The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, represents the fastest-growing market for infection surveillance solutions. The high growth rate in infection surveillance solutions market is primarily attributed to the rising incidences of HAIs, increased awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and rapid improvements in the health insurance sector in the APAC countries.

