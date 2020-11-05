Messe Frankfurt India & MEX Exhibitions announce first hybrid event for Gartex Texprocess India & Screen Print India

MUMBAI, India, 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ — In conjunction with MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd announced that Gartex Texprocess India will be the first textile sector exhibition to take the hybrid route. Scheduled alongside Messe Frankfurt’s Screen Print India fair after a hiatus of one year due to trade and travel disruptions caused by the pandemic, both Mumbai and Delhi editions aim to bring the entire textile value chain together through their new co-located and hybrid formats.

A year after textile and printing sectors were hit by unprecedented business challenges, the much-awaited Mumbai edition is set to bring industry players face-to-face with new opportunities from 18 – 20 March at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. However, with the on-going travel restrictions that are still in place globally, the new-age multimodal exhibition will allow screen printing and textile sector exhibitors and visitors to take full advantage of both physical interactions and virtual networking opportunities.

The hybrid format for both the fairs are being specially curated by the organisers with live product demonstration features to allow exhibitors to showcase their innovations and new product range to buyers who may be unable to attend the physical fair, thus ensuring dual access to trade opportunities.

A first for the Indian subsidiary, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd shared: “We are delighted to announce our first hybrid venture for the co-located shows – Gartex Texprocess India & Screen Print that will offer an intelligent combination of digital and physical interactions for business exchange. The textile and printing businesses thrives on the ‘touch-and-feel’ aspect of networking which makes the physical trade fair the number one choice for buyers. However, its virtual features will be the perfect extension to expand exhibitor visibility and networking opportunities with buyers.”

Highlighting the synergic effects, Mr Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd added: “The demand to meet in-person for business networking is strong and I believe the hybrid format together with its co-location with Screen Print India fair will create the perfect business synergy for the sector. We are looking forward to welcoming the entire industry for a successful first hybrid edition and are confident it will provide multi-fold trade opportunities to the sector.”

New Delhi edition of Gartex Texprocess India & Screen print India rescheduled to August 2021

In order to keep the trade momentum going in the second half of the buying calendar, the organisers have also confirmed that the New Delhi edition of the co-located fairs (initially slated in December 2020) will now be rescheduled to 6 – 8 August 2021 at Pragati Maidan with its new hybrid format. Both Mumbai and Delhi editions will allow fair goers to explore a wide range of features like targeted business matchmaking, real-time video calling, scheduling meetings in advance, live knowledge sessions through the digital platform alongside the traditional physical event.

An all-inclusive show that meets end-to-end business goals

As the world was gripped with the Covid crisis, the textile industry stood as a leading force driving need-of-the-hour textile product innovations in the market. The two premier fairs scheduled alongside each other can, therefore, open a gamut of new business opportunities.

While the focus segments under Gartex Texprocess India will draw attention to innovations in garmenting & apparel machinery, Screen Print India will track technological advances in digital textile and screen-printing technologies. Prominent highlights of the show include Denim Show, Embroidery Zone, Garmenting & Apparel Machinery Zone, Digitex Show, India Laundry Show and Fabrics & Trims Show. Together, the platform will also host a series of insightful sessions aiming to keep the industry abreast with the latest developments in textile, garment machinery and screen printing.

Show Dates

Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai Edition: 18 – 20 March 2021

Screen Print India Mumbai Edition: 18 – 20 March 2021

Gartex Texprocess India New Delhi Edition: 6 – 8 August 2021

Screen Print India New Delhi Edition: 6 – 8 August 2021

Press information and photographic material:

www.screenprintexpo.in.messefrankfurt.com | www.gartexindia.com

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With about 2,600 employees at 29 locations, the company generates annual sales of around €736 million. We have close ties with our industry sectors and serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of the Group’s key USPs is its closely knit global sales network, which extends throughout the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

* preliminary figures 2020

MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, more than 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.