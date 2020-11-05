Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Worth $35 million – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments, Growth Drivers and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for the lymphedema diagnostics market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 35 million, at a CAGR of 7.4%

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

– Growing Global Prevalence of Lymphedema

– Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer

– Technological Advancements and Adoption of Newer Diagnostic Modalities

– Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Public-Private Organizations

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

– What are the growth opportunities related to the adoption of lymphedema diagnostics across major regions in the future?

– Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of near-infrared fluorescence imaging for lymphedema diagnostics. Will this scenario continue in the next five years?

– Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

– What are the new trends and advancements in the market?

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145177203

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on technology, segmented into lymphoscintigraphy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, computed tomography (CT), X-ray lymphography, bioimpedance analysis, and near-infrared fluorescence imaging. In 2018, the lymphoscintigraphy segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market. The noninvasive nature and easy reproducibility of this technology, and the fact that lymphoscintigraphy does not adversely affect the lymphatic vascular endothelium are some of the key advantages supporting the adoption of this technology.

On the basis of disease type, segmented into cancer, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases (congenital abnormalities, trauma-related conditions, infections, and filariasis). The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer-associated lymphedema and increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145177203

The lymphedema diagnostics therapy market is segmented into four regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the easy availability and rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems; high incidence/prevalence of lymphedema; and the strong, well-established healthcare systems. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by Europe.

The major players operating in the lymphedema diagnostics market are GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany). Other prominent players in this market include Canon, Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Fluoptics (France), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Esaote, SpA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Mitaka USA, Inc. (US), Curadel, LLC (US), and ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia).