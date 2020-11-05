Membrane Separation Technology Market Sales Growth Rate | Revenue Drivers Study| Application Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 05, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Membrane Separation Technology Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global membrane separation technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2016 to 2024. This technology is widely used in wastewater treatment. Deprivation of water quality and Lack of clean drinking water is expected to adversely affect economic and social landscape globally in particular the emerging economies. It has been estimated that around 4 million deaths around the world occur due to inadequate water resource.

Membrane separation is considered are one of the most significant methods used for purification of water. Changing from chemical based treatments to efficient treatments of water is expected to be a major driver since chemicals are perceived as environmental degradation processes associated with high disposal costs. The technology involves separation of materials via minute gaps or pores in the molecular arrangement without including any harmful chemicals. Major processes used for treatment of water include Nano filtration, microfiltration, reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration

Implementation of stringent environmental regulations and norms is expected to drive the market growth and thereby increasing the demand for the technology among various industry sectors. Mandatory regulations of environmental standards and government initiatives including Clean Water Act particularly in rural areas with water inadequacy have inclined the demand for water treatment technology, including membrane separation.

Growing population and global industrial expansion are boosting the demand for efficient water treatment technology, providing better growth opportunities for the global market. In addition, petroleum and oil industry in countries including Germany, Italy and gulf are expected to drive the global market which involves the use of membrane separation technique for liquid separation.

Rising awareness and interest in wastewater and water reuse treatment is expected to boost the global membrane separation market. Growing population in water stressed areas and unhygienic conditions has compelled the governments to initiate these techniques. Therefore, these factors are expected to significantly affect the global market.

High installation and operational cost of the membrane separation technology is expected to be a major restraint for the market growth in emerging economies. Adoption of various other water cleaning methods resulting in improved water quality is also expected to hamper the overall market growth. However, the market has a huge opportunity to grow in the emerging economies owing to technological shift towards chemical-free water treatment processes in various industries.

Based on the process segment the global market has been segmented into reverse osmosis, Nano filtration, microfiltration and ultrafiltration. Microfiltration is expected to have the largest share of the membrane demand globally owing to its properties to remove particles and microorganisms so that waste-water can be disinfected thereby providing the coarsest separation of any membrane type. Reverse osmosis is expected to witness significant growth rate on account of wide that require the highest purity fluid streams such as chemicals processing, electronics production and and pharmaceuticals.

On the basis of end user, the global market is classified into industrial, water & waste water treatment and healthcare. Water and wastewater segment is expected to be the largest in the market. Following the government’s water quality requirements is expected to be one of the main driving factor of industrial wastewater treatment programs. Healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness significant growth rate in the global market owing to treatment of pharmaceutical waste streams by Nano filtration to detoxify them and reduce the volume of waste requiring incineration.

Europe is expected to be the largest market owing to increased number of applications, awareness and better understanding of the membrane separation technology among people in this region. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a substantial growth in emerging economies such as China, India Malaysia owing to increasing investments in membrane separation techniques on account of industrialization and water pollution in these regions. Increasing population can also be attributed to the market growth prompting the governments to concentrate more on water treatment process in order to provide safe drinking water to the public.

Key players in the global market include TriSep Corporation, 3M Company, Dow Chemical Company, IDE Technologies, GE Water and Process Technologies, Asahi Kasei Corporation and Pall Corporation, Other industry participants include Nitto Denko Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, Degremont SA, and GEA Filtration.

