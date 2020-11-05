Report Study | Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Industrial Hemp Market

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Industrial Hemp market – A report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Industrial Hemp market. The Industrial Hemp report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment alongwith its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the Industrial Hemp report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Industrial Hemp market.

The Industrial Hemp report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Key findings of the Industrial Hemp market study:

Regional breakdown of the Industrial Hemp market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Industrial Hemp vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Industrial Hemp market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Industrial Hemp market.

Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases to Boost the Overall Industrial Hemp Market

Rising incidences of heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases are likely to boost the market for industrial hemp. Industrial hemp helps to reduce the risk of heart issues such as arrhythmias and heart diseases. Industrial hemp also helps to lower the blood pressure levels and reduces the risks of heart failures. The increasing awareness among consumers about their health and well-being is likely to surge the demand for industrial hemp. The paradigm shift among the consumers can be observed during the past few years towards natural products and ingredients, which further aids the growth of industrial hemp market. Apart from the nutritional benefits, the industrial hemp also serves various economic benefits. The industrial hemp is an excellent renewable resource and serves thousands of benefits and applications. The industrial hemp is also used as a raw material in the manufacturing of paper, biodegradable plastics, textiles, construction, fuel and health foods. Rising geriatric population and increasing concerns about skin diseases and UV protection are expected to drive the demand for industrial hemp in the personal care industry.

On the basis of region, the Industrial Hemp market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Key players analyzed in the Industrial Hemp market study:

E Hemp, Hemp, Inc., Hemp Production Services Inc., Marijuana Company of America Inc., Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, North American Hemp & Grain Co. Ltd., Hemp Sense Inc., Hemp Foods Australia, Hemp Inc., Agropro, Hempro International, Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd., Trigone Foods Inc., Green Source Organics, Hempco Food and Fiber Inc., Cavac Biomateriaux and All American Hemp Company, among others.

Queries addressed in the Industrial Hemp market report:

How has the global Industrial Hemp market grown over the historic period of 2014-2018 ?

? Why are the Industrial Hemp market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Industrial Hemp market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Industrial Hemp market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Industrial Hemp market?

