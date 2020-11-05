Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market: Trends and Developments

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA , 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the growth of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for single-use technologies, and the advancements in nanofiltration techniques.

The global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is valued at an estimated USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: –

On the basis of product, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into filters, systems, and accessories. Filters formed the largest product segment in this market owing to the high and growing use of different types of membrane filters for various filtration applications in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

On the basis of application, the Micro Filtration market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. Final product processing was the largest application segment in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market in 2018.

Regional Analysis: –

The global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America was the largest market for Micro Filtration market, followed by Europe.

Recent Developments: –

In 2018, Pall Corporation opened a center of excellence for training on sterilization techniques, filtration, and cell culture platforms. In 2018, GE Healthcare and the Swedish Government opened an innovation center—Testa Center—in Sweden to support the commercialization of advanced biopharmaceuticals. In 2016, Sartorius Stedim Biotech opened its production and R&D facility in England.

Key Market Players: –

The major companies operating in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market include Merck Millipore (Germany), Danaher (US) and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France).