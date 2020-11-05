Darling Ingredients (US) and GELITA AG (Germany) are the Key Players in the Collagen Market

Chicago, 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The collagen market, in terms of value, is estimated to account for nearly USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, to reach nearly USD 4.6 billion by 2023. This is due to the growth of the food & beverages industry as manufacturers are using collagen in their food items to increase the protein content in the final product. Busy lifestyles have driven the food manufacturing industry to produce new products that could meet the rise in demand from consumers, which in turn, drives the overall collagen market.

Key players that have a strong presence in the collagen market include Gelita AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatine, Inc. (US), Weishardt Group (France), Darling Ingredients (US), Nippi Inc. (Japan), Vinh Hoan Corporation (Vietnam), Juncà Gelatines, S.L. (Spain), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Gelnex (Brazil), Vital Proteins (US), Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), RABJ Co., Ltd (Japan), Connoils (US), Nutra Food Ingredients (US), and Italgelatine S.P.A (Italy).

Major players in the market are mainly focusing on launching new products to meet the growing requirements of consumers.

The core strengths of the key players identified in this market are their growth strategies such as new product launches, expansions, and investments. Undertaking new product launches and expansions have enabled the market players to enhance their presence in the collagen market. Darling Ingredients (US), a key player in the market, launched a new product named StabiCaps. It helped the company to expand its collagen peptide product line.

Darling Ingredients (US) is focusing on offering a diverse variety of collagen products. For example, in February 2018, Rousselot, a subsidiary of Darling Ingredients launched Peptan IIm, a hydrolyzed collagen Type II matrix, and StabiCaps, a gelatin solution for more stable soft gels for joint health supplements. In addition, the company is also focusing on acquisitions. Darling Ingredients (US) acquired Kruger Commodities, Inc. (US). This helped the company to expand its production business for protein blending operations and cooking oil collecting business.

Darling Ingredients is one of the major companies involved in the manufacturing of specialty ingredients, such as tallow, feed-grade fats, meat & bone meal, and poultry meal. It serves various applications including food, health & pharma, feed, pet food, fuel, bio-energy, and fertilizer. The company has its presence across various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. It operates its business through different subsidiaries including Rousselot BVBA (Netherlands), Darling International Canada Inc. (Canada), Rousselot Gelatinas do Brasil Ltda. (Brazil), Rothsay Ltd. (Canada), and Sonac Australia Pty Ltd (Australia).

GELITA AG (Germany) is also one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of collagen proteins for various applications such as food, health & nutrition, pharmaceutical, specialties and fat, and protein & minerals. The company manufactures and focuses on three major products, namely, gelatin, collagen peptides, and collagen. The company operates its food business through different segments, which include gelatin, collagen, collagen peptide, fat, protein, and minerals. It offers collagen and collagen peptides, which is used for the production of meat such as boiling sausage, cooked sausage, and low-fat pastries or ground meat. The company distributes its high-quality and tailor-made collagens for a wide variety of products in food and nutritional supplement industries. The company has more than 18 production plants and sales offices globally.

The company focuses on strategies such as agreement, expansion, and investment. For instance, in July 2018, Gelita AG joined the Animal Welfare Initiative for providing animal health and safety for the meat, agriculture, and food retail industries

