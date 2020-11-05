Deere & Company (US) and Bucher Industries (Switzerland) are the Key Players in the Soil Aerators Market

Chicago, 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The soil aerators market is estimated to be valued at USD 24.03 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.01 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The market is driven by the global increase in mechanization in farming, shrinking arable land, growth in net farming income, and rapid increase in commercial and residential space, leading to the growing demand for landscaping.

Key players in the soil aerators market include Deere & Company (US), Bucher Industries (Switzerland), CNH Industrial (UK), ALAMO (US), and AGCO Corporation (US). Buhler Industries (India), LEMKEN (Germany), Salford Group (Canada), Evers Agro (the Netherlands) are other players that hold a significant share in the soil aerators market.

Deere & Company is one of the active players in the soil aerators market; it is involved in manufacturing and distributing a broad range of agricultural and construction equipment and related services across the globe. It offers soil aeration equipment, weeding machines, and secondary and primary tillage tools through its agriculture and turf division, and supplies them through its connected network of dealers across the globe. The company, through its soil aerators segment, caters to commercial, residential, and golf & sports turf care industries. The company invests in technological upgradation in order to better serve its customers across the globe.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116962473

CNH Industrial was incorporated by the merger of Fiat Industrial S.p.A. and its subsidiary, CNH Global N.V. It is involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles for defense and firefighting, among other uses. It offers soil aeration equipment through the agricultural equipment division under brands such as New Holland Agriculture and Case IH Agriculture, Steyr in Europe, and Miller in Australia and North America. In January 2017, the company’s agriculture division, New Holland Agriculture, acquired Kongskilde Agriculture, a developer, and manufacturer of solutions for agricultural applications in the tillage and soil aeration market. This is expected to provide a significant product portfolio extension for tillage.

Bucher Industries is a machinery and construction company. The company designs, manufactures, and sells soil aerators namely, secondary tillage, primary tillage, weeders for farm & landscape maintenance, and hay & forage harvesting maintenance through its division, Kuhn Group. The Kuhn Group held approximately 2,000 patents, worldwide, as of 2016. It distributes its products through a network of dealers across Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company continues to focus on the agricultural machinery market by continuously introducing new products. It also focuses on updating its current products with new technical innovations for farming, which may boost its share in the agricultural machinery market.

Related Reports:

Soil Aerators Market by Equipment Type (Secondary Tillage, Primary Tillage, Weeding, Soil Aerating), Application (Agriculture, Non-Agriculture), Mechanism (Mechanical, Pneumatic), Mode Of Operation (Mounted, Trailed), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441