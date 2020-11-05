COVID19: Impact on AI In Diagnostic Imaging Market Industry, Finds Fact.MR

Artificial intelligence AI in diagnostic imaging is gaining popularity and rapidly growing industry near the future. Implementation artificial intelligence in diagnostic imaging will improve the efficiency of radiologist, pathologist, and other image-based diagnosticians. AI in diagnostic imaging will transform the healthcare industry as increased diagnostic accuracy, enhanced productivity, and improved clinical outcomes. AI in diagnostic imaging enables hospitals and diagnostic department to boost up the volume of diagnostic imaging procedures. AI in diagnostic imaging also provides a great learning of anatomical structure and human disorders. AI in diagnostic imaging expected to grow with double-digit growth rate over the forecast period.



AI In Diagnostic Imaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, AI in Diagnostic Imaging market can be segmented as:

AI-powered Ultrasound Scanners

AI-powered CT Scanners

AI-powered MRI Systems

AI-powered Optical Coherence Tomography Devices

Others

On the basis of end user, AI in Diagnostic Imaging market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers



Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (India, China ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)



AI In Diagnostic Imaging Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global AI in diagnostic imaging market identify across the value chain are Canon Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, DeepMind Technologies, Subtle Medical Inc., Samsung Healthcare, Butterfly Network Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and others.



