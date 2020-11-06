Vibrant Paintings by Marc Chagall, Montague Dawson, Daniel Ridgway Knight will be in A. B. Levy’s Online Auction Nov. 19

West Palm Beach, FL, 2020-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — A watercolor on paper figural work by Marc Chagall, a life-size marble figure of Pamona by Adelaide Pandiani Maraini, a Chinese Imperial style ormolu, enamel and paste-set automaton table clock, and original oil paintings by Montague Dawson and Daniel Ridgway Knight will all come up for bid in A. B. Levy’s online-only auction Thursday, Nov. 19.

The auction – officially titled The Collector: Jewelry, Art, Antiques & Asian Works of Art – is packed with European paintings, 20th century decorative art, fine jewelry, antiques, drawings and sculpture. Online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and the A. B. Levy’s website (http://ablevys.com/live.html). Phone and absentee bids will be accepted.

“Representing the rich artistic diversity of the 19th and 20th centuries, this sale features art that spans a variety of countries and schools, led by the Barbizon, Orientalist, Sporting and Belle Époque genres,” said Albert Levy, the owner of A. B. Levy’s. “With enticing estimates, including property offered without reserve, this sale presents an opportunity for new as well as established collectors to discover this diverse category.”

Live bidding will begin promptly at 2 pm Eastern time.

The colorful and vibrant tempera, gouache, pastel, crayon and watercolor painting by the famous Russian-French artist Marc Chagall (1887-1985), titled The Artist at His Easel, is artist signed lower right and measures 8 ½ inches by 11 ½ inches (less frame). The pre-sale estimate is $100,000-$200,000. Works by Chagall are highly prized by collectors.

Just as coveted are paintings by the renowned British maritime artist Montague Dawson (1890-1973). His circa 1949 oil rendering titled Deep Waters – depicting a four-masted steel barque that was built in Hawaii in 1892 by C. Connell & Co., Glasgow, Scotland – is expected to bring $60,000-$80,000. The painting is 39 inches tall by 34 inches wide.

The beautiful Imperial style ormolu, enamel and paste-set automaton table clock, after the Guangzhou Workshops in China, 37 ½ inches tall, boasts a richly gilded upright case resting on elaborately ornamented bracket feet, with columns cast with opulate foliate scrolls, flowers and fruit, plus a painted 6 ½ inch dial, should realize $40,000-$70,000.

The lovely oil on canvas painting of a young woman in an outdoor setting titled Trimming Her Sunday Hat, by Daniel Ridgway Knight (American, 1839-1924), carries an estimate of $60,000-$90,000 and measures 31 inches by 25 inches. The painting is signed and inscribed (“Paris 1923”) lower right and is confirmed authentic by Howard L. Rehs.

The life-size Italian marble figure of Pamona with a Bacchic herm by Adelaide Pandiani Maraini (Italian, 1836-1917), created in Rome circa 1890-1890, should change hands for $60,000-$90,000. The statue, inscribed “Adelaide Maraini/Roma”, rests on an associated granite plinth with a title plaque from around 1850. The group has a height of 84 inches.

The lighting category will be led by a circa 1925 Simonet Frères (French) gilt bronze 12-light chandelier, each trumpet form arm having frosted and ribbed glass cylindrical beads, 32 inches tall (est. $15,000-$25,000); and a pair of 19th century Louis XV-style ormolu 10-light wall appliques, 33 inches tall, each with asymmetrical foliate backplate issuing a scrolled acanthus branch supporting multi-tiered candle-arms (est. $12,000-$18,000).

Another star lot of the lighting category is the Handel patinated metal table lamp with a reverse painted 17 ¾-inch diameter glass shade depicting a woodland landscape, signed by artist John Bailey, has an estimate of $6,000-$9,000. Sculptures will feature a fine carved marble bust (Continental, 19th century), of a young beauty gazing, her hair pulled pack and a rope draped over her shoulders, 28 inches tall on a plinth (est. $5,000-$8,000).

A beautiful Daum Nancy wheel-carved cameo and martele glass vase, circa 1910, with low relief applied decoration, signed in intaglio “Daum Nancy” with the Cross of Lorraine, should earn $15,000-$20,000; while a gorgeous grey glass vase by René Lalique (French, 1860-1945), titled Grimpereaux (circa 1920), 8 ½ inches tall and contained in the Lalique catalogue raisonné de l’oeuvre de verre, has an estimate of $2,500-$3,500

Returning to original paintings, an oil on canvas by Jules Rene (French, 1887-1981), titled French Bookstalls, signed lower right and verso and measuring 18 ½ inches by 12 ½ inches (sight, less 25 inch by 22 inch frame), should fetch $5,000-$8,000; while an oil on canvas by Georges Binet (French, 1865-1949), titled Le Havre, 18 inches by 24 inches (sight, less 26 ½ inch by 32 ½ inch frame), carries a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$7,000.

An oil on canvas painting by the British marine artist David James (1853-1904), titled The tide coming in on the Cornish coast, signed and dated lower right, 25 inches by 50 inches (sight, less frame), should hit $5,000-$8,000. Also, an oil on canvas by Chauncey Foster Ryder (1868-1949), the early 20th century American Postimpressionist landscape artist, titled The Valley Meadow, signed, 25 inches by 30 inches (sight) should make $3,000-$5,000.

A terre de faïence plate by the iconic Spanish artist Pablo Picasso (1871-1973), titled Oiseau No. 93 (1963), numbered (147/200), 9 ¾ inches in diameter, titled and inscribed (‘Edition Picasso’ and ‘Madoura’), is expected to sell for $3,000-$5,000. Also, an attractive large Chinese celadon basin decorated with raised white overglaze of auspicious symbol and floating celestial ribbons among stylized lotus and flora, circa 1820, 14 ¾ in diameter, should command $800-$1,200.

Rounding out just a couple more expected top lots, a circa 1971 oil on canvas painting by one of the legendary Highwaymen artists Sam Newton (b. 1948), titled Coastal Scene with Trees, signed and dated lower right, should bring $800-$1,200; and an antique Burmese set of sixteen double-sided Kammavaca (or Buddhist) manuscripts, circa 1890, written in Bali in red and black lacquer on a gold leaf ground, with original pictorial cover boards, should reach $1,200-$1,800.

A buyer’s premium of 20 percent will be applied to all purchases up to $100,000 (15 percent after that). Previews will be held by private appointment only in the A. B. Levy’s gallery at 5200 South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. To schedule an appointment, call 561-827-0652.

