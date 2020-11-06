The 2020 Global Innovation Competition announced by AfricaHacks

Toronto, Canada, 2020-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — AfricaHacks today announced a Global Innovation competition for anyone that has an idea and wants to create a Startup. The 2020 AfricaHacks Global Hackathon is scheduled for December 5 – 12, 2020, and will happen virtually. Participants from across the world will learn from successful Founders, Business executives, and tech leaders. They will have the opportunity to spend seven days creating a Startup from their ideas with support from the AfricaHacks team and mentors, workshop leaders, speakers, and Judges from more than 20 countries.

“The AfricaHacks platform enables rapid Startup creation by providing tools for team formation, user-centered product development, and peer and mentor feedback. The AfricaHacks Global Hackathon is the first time that Africa will meet North America in the cloud to learn, innovate, and launch Startups,” says Uchi Uchibeke, Founder of AfricaHacks.

Winners of prizes at the innovation challenge will take home up to five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) in cash and prizes and join the AfricaHacks Startup program. Post-Hackathon, the top teams will join the Startup program and work towards building a Startup from their projects. The Hackathon and Startup program is supported by leading global companies, including Grant for the Web, Nexmo, Linode, Twilio, Amazon Web Services, Notion, Hubspot, Segment, Balsamiq, and others.

According to Uchi Uchibeke, Founder of AfricaHacks, “Often, brilliant ideas are not implemented because those who think of them do not have the resources or time to launch them. With the AfricaHacks platform and our the 2020 AfricaHacks Global Hackathon, anyone can launch a Startup from their ideas and also win prizes and support worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

The 2020 AfricaHacks Global Hackathon is open to anyone from any country.

For more information, visit africahacks.com and to apply to join the 2020 AfricaHacks Global Hackathon at apply.africahacks.com.

About AfricaHacks

AfricaHacks makes opportunities available to African youth to start tech companies or get good tech jobs. Uchi Uchibeke founded AfricaHacks with Christine Dikongué because of the impact that participating and winning Hackathons at Stanford, Princeton, Harvard, Waterloo, and many more had on him and his career. He wanted to bring a similar experience to young people in Nigeria to enable them to build solutions that make themselves, their families, and the world better.