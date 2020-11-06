Prefilled Syringes Market Worth $8.6 billion – Growth Drivers and Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the prefilled syringes market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Prefilled Syringes Market size is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Rising target disease population

Rapid growth in generic products

Rising adoption of self-medication and digitalization

Affordable cost with increased efficiency of prefilled syringes

Growing healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets

COVID-19 Impact on the global prefilled syringes market;

The market is impacted due to the pandemic, resulting in impact of the pandemic on drug manufacturing and supply chain is expected to affect the market for the short term. Furthermore, HCPs have adapted to new ways of delivering care using telemedicine to reduce face-to-face contact, and adopting new ways of virtual healthcare and digital technologies is imperative to allow HCPs to continue routine appointments. Further, the use of apps can support self-management of chronic conditions, i.e., continuous glucose monitoring enables support with diabetes. Similarly, the contribution of community pharmacists to manage chronic conditions and promote medication adherence during this COVID-19 pandemic will be essential in easing the burden on already strained health systems.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The safety prefilled syringes segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the rising geriatric population globally and availability of biological therapies for patients with chronic conditions and outsourcing of low-risk medical procedures for chronic patients alleviates some of the pressure on hospitals

The single-chamber prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest share of the prefilled syringes industry in 2019. Market growth can largely be attributed to the significant advantages with the use of single-chamber prefilled syringes over vials, such as optimized API use with less overfill, reduced material requirements, less drug waste in clinical trials, and simple storage & disposal. Additionally, increasing adoption of self-administered parenteral drugs due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and benefits offered by prefilled syringes

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Baxter International Inc (US), Ompi (Italy), Catalent, Inc. (US), Weigao Group (China), Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Elcam Medical (Israel), YPSOMED (Switzerland), Oval Medical Technologies (UK), SHL Medical AG (Switzerland), Terumo (Japan).

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) held the leadership position in the global prefilled syringes market with a share of 37.2% in 2019. The company’s dominant position in this market can be attributed to its broad product portfolio of prefilled syringes, strong geographical presence, and wide customer base. The company primarily focuses on the strategy of product launch.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Europe is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the prefilled syringes market. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biologics and biosimilars market, technological advancements, geographical expansion by key manufacturers, aging population, and high adoption of self-injection devices are driving the demand for self-injectable prefilled syringes. are the major factors driving the growth of the market in Europe.