Fact.MR Report – Potential impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Panthenol Market

The global Panthenol market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The recent report on the global Future Status of the Panthenol market published by the Fact.MR includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Panthenol market.

In this Panthenol market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The Panthenol market report covers the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

On the basis of product type, the Panthenol market report considers the following segments:

D-Panthenol

DL-Panthenol

On the basis of end-use, the Panthenol market report includes:

Baby Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Prominent Panthenol market players covered in the report contain:

BASF SE

Royal DSM

Tri-K Industries

Egis Pharmaceuticals

Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jeen International

Zhejiang Hangzhou xinfu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Datong Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Panthenol market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Panthenol market vendor in an in-depth manner.

