Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market Worth $2.44 Billion – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

The research study analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

High Incidence of Gynecological Diseases

Government Initiatives

Increasing Number of Gynecology Surgeries

Increasing Awareness on Gynecological Diseases

Emerging Asian Markets

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product, the market is segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, dilators, trocars, vaginal speculums, and other instruments. The forceps segment dominated the market by holding the largest share in 2016 and also experience the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the increase in the number of gynecological surgeries, and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.

Based on application, the gynecology surgical instrument market is further divided into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the global market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications. Hysteroscopy forms the second largest segment due to factors such as the increasing incidence of fetal deaths and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Based on end user, the Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals and clinics are expected to dominate the market for gynecology surgical instrument. Growth in this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diseases such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, gynecological cancers and the subsequent increase in the number of gynecology surgical procedures.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).

Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

Based on region, the Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.